Connect Transit reduces weekday bus service in Bloomington-Normal

NORMAL — Connect Transit is reducing weekday service frequency on select routes due to a bus operator shortage.

The service will operate on the same frequency as the weekend schedule to "provide greater stability" in Connect Transit's service schedule, according to a new release.

"We take any modifications in service seriously and understand that changes to our service impacts our passengers, employers and the community," General Manager David Braun said Thursday in a news release. "We hope passengers will understand the need for these modifications and that we will do our best to restore service levels as soon as are able to do so safely and reliably."

Weekday routes will operate on normal hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Routes Blue, Purple, Aqua, Orange and Silver will not run peak service, moving frequency from 30-minute to 60-minute intervals during peak hours. The Yellow route will not run peak service, reducing frequency from 15 minutes to 30 minutes during peak hours.

Saturday and Sunday service levels will remain the same. Call Connect Transit at 309-838-9833 for more information, or visit www.connect-transit.com.

