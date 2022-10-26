Connect Transit receives over $2.7M in federal funding

NORMAL — Connect Transit has received $2,781,416 in federal grant funding to expand its fleet of electric buses and charging infrastructure.

This grant is part of a $8.25 million initiative secured by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and distributed by the Illinois Department of Transportation for electric buses and charging infrastructure across the state, according to a news release from Connect Transit.

Connect Transit is one of three downstate transit systems to receive funding through the initiative. Champaign-Urbana received $3.78 million and Rock Island received $1.68 million.

"Senator Durbin continues to take the initiative to improve the quality of life through public transportation. On behalf of our riders and community, we truly appreciate his efforts and continued support of Connect Transit,” said Ryan Whitehouse, Connect Transit board chair.

This funding will be used to continue Connect Transit's ongoing electrification of its fleet and expand upon its charging infrastructure, including facility enhancements.

Connect Transit will also expand its alternative energy sources to supplement vehicle charging needs, the news release said.

"Continued advancement of our electric vehicle program and usage of renewable energy as a fuel source will help us offset long term operational costs by reducing fuel and maintenance costs,” said David Braun, Connect Transit general manager. “We are proud to be recognized for our continued efforts to improve public transportation in our community."

Last month, Connect Transit announced that over half of its fleet of buses will be electric by the end of 2024. They currently have four electric buses running and eight more expected to be shipped by the end of this year.

This also comes after recent news that Connect Transit reduced its weekday service due to a lack of drivers, changing the frequency of service to match the same schedule as the rest of the day.