BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit will provide transportation for families attending the Back2School Alliance Backpack event on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the north parking lot of State Farm South, 3 State Farm Plaza, Bloomington.

The Back2School Alliance provides backpacks and school supplies to students in both Unit 5 and District 87. Unit 5 provides transportation to its students and families, while D87 students and families will be able to use Connect Transit services, though Connect Transit is open to both.

The bus will pick up riders hourly starting at 11:30 a.m. at the designated stops, including Main Street & Woodhill Towers; Market Street & Hinshaw Avenue; Washington & Allin streets; Towanda & Fairway drives; Oakbrook Drive & Oakbrook Court; Prospect Road & Washington Street; and State Farm.

The buses will wait for participants to collect their bags and then return them to their original stop. The buses will be signed "Welcome Aboard!"

Students must have pre-registered for school, be present, and accompanied by an adult. Students will be asked to exchange their invitation to receive a backpack and school supplies.

For more information, visit connect-transit.com, or contact astaton@connect-transit.com or 309-828-9833.

