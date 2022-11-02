Connect Transit offering lifetime unlimited rides for veterans

NORMAL — Connect Transit is now offering a lifetime unlimited rides pass for all qualified U.S. military members and veterans.

The Star Pass Program will allow those who have served or continue to serve in the U.S. armed forces the ability to take unlimited rides via Connect Transit.

“I am very excited about this,” Ryan Whitehouse, chair of the Connect Transit Board of Trustees, stated in a news release. “This is important to our Community and our Board has a history of supporting Veterans. If we can be part of helping to get them the support they need, it is a great idea.”

Connect Transit will meet with veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to sign them up for the pass. The mobile pass unit will be available to complete applications and print passes at various locations, including the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon that day.

The museum appearance will overlap with the Veterans Day recognition ceremony taking place on the east lawn of the museum. Veterans and community members are invited to attend.

To receive a Star Pass, servicemen and veterans will need to bring a DD 214 form — otherwise known as a certificate of release or discharge from active duty — a current military ID, and a Veterans Affairs Health Care card or a current state ID card or driver's license with "veteran" status written on it.

Because of the mobile pass unit that day, regular passes will not be available at the Connect Transit facility on Nov. 11.

If you would like the mobile pass unit to come to your location or be in attendance at your event, contact astaton@connect-transit.com.