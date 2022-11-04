Connect Transit offering free rides on Election Day

Connect Transit said in a news release that they feel it is their responsibility to provide public transportation to provide better opportunities for those who wish to exercise their right to vote.

"The League of Women Voters of McLean County thanks Connect Transit for continuing the practice of zero-fare rides on election day. Local voters can face various obstacles in their effort to exorcise their right to vote. Transportation can be an important one among them," Faith Russell, vice president of the League of Women Voters of McLean County, stated in the news release. "We appreciate operations like Connect Transit that do what they can to remove these obstacles."