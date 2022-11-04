Connect Transit offering free rides on Election Day

NORMAL — Connect Transit will offer free rides for passengers on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, in hopes of lessening any barriers for getting to the polls in Bloomington-Normal.
Connect Transit said in a news release that they feel it is their responsibility to provide public transportation to provide better opportunities for those who wish to exercise their right to vote.
"The League of Women Voters of McLean County thanks Connect Transit for continuing the practice of zero-fare rides on election day. Local voters can face various obstacles in their effort to exorcise their right to vote. Transportation can be an important one among them," Faith Russell, vice president of the League of Women Voters of McLean County, stated in the news release. "We appreciate operations like Connect Transit that do what they can to remove these obstacles."
Call 309-828-9833 or visit
connect-transit.com for more information, or contact astaton@connect-transit.com.
As the market for single-family homes in Bloomington-Normal has grown more strained, some new residents have expanded their prospects to the county's rural communities.
Photos: YWCA Women of Distinction honored
YWCA President/CEO Liz German, honoree Kris Williams
YWCA President/CEO Liz German, honoree Erin Barnard
YWCA President/CEO Liz German, honoree Emily McCusker
YWCA President/CEO Liz German, honoree Michelle Cope
Wings Ward Recipients, Tenesha Brown, Cathleen Hays, Lakeesha Smith, Zeina Soued, Irene Vincy
Ruth Ann Lipic, Marilyn Morrow, Christine Barnard
Monica and Tristan Bullington
Rev. Janet Proeber, David Proeber
Nikita Richards, Karen Fleming, Cheris Larson, Lisa Thompson
Melissa Libert, Yuki Gottschaldt, Beth Whisman, Amelia Buragas
Diana Bender, Bianca Henry , Melissa Breeden, Jenn Golliday
Ronda Glenn, Denise Risinger
Ann Harding, Julie Kubsch
Tenesha Brown, Faye Freeman Smith, Sonya Mau
Bill, Michelle and Taylor Cope
Mike Matejka, Kari Sandhaas
Nominee Kari Sandhaas table
Carol De La Cruz, Cynthia Ashby
Joe McDonnell, Brandy Maloney, Tom Dzurison
Women of Distinction honoree Kris Williams table
Women of Distinction honoree Emily McCusker and nominee Mollie Ward table
Barb Nathan, Colleen Reynolds, Patriece Gentry
Jaimee Thomas, Keara Wright
Jenn Golliday, Peter Kimerling, Clara Varlese
Karla Chandler-Huffman, Tenesha Brown
Karla Chandler-Huffman, Cathleen Hays
Karla Chandler-Huffman, Lakeesha Smith
