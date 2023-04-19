NORMAL — Connect Transit will offer free rides on all public transportation services in Bloomington-Normal on Saturday in celebration of Earth Day.
Connect Transit is encouraging everyone to "try transit" and take advantage of the events happening on Earth Day to make a positive impact on the environment.
Fare collection will resume on Sunday.
For more information, contact 309-828-9833 or astaton@connecttransit.com, or visit connect-transit.com.
Connect Transit 50th Birthday Party
Friday, Jan 27
Heartland Community College, Normal
There was birthday cake (3 to be exact), plenty of great food and interesting historic memorabilia as friends and employees of Connect Transit gathered to commemorate the past 50 years of providing safe and reliable transportation and look forward to the future.
