BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit will offer free rides through September for Bloomington-Normal library cardholders in honor of Library Card Sign-Up Month.

"After last year’s successful partnership, we encourage new and existing library cardholders to use any of Connect Transit’s services to ride free to the Bloomington and Normal public libraries, as well as all of the wonderful services, businesses, and recreational opportunities offered in the City and the Town,” Connect Transit General Manager David Braun stated in a news release.

This follows the Bloomington Public Library and Normal Public Library's partnership with Connect Transit last year, when they provided 19,970 free rides and the libraries received 270 new cardholders in the same month.

“We are grateful to Connect Transit for its willingness to again help us spread the word that all residents, regardless of age, are eligible for free library cards. We’re here to help residents get those cards, and we’re here to help navigate the many services the libraries have to offer,” BPL Director Jeanne Hamilton said.

Library Card Sign-Up Month is held nationally each September by the American Library Association to mark the beginning of the school year, with a goal to ensure that every child signs up for a library card.

The Bloomington-Normal libraries continue to provide library cards to every student in District 87 and Unit 5.

"As the stewards of stories and guides in the realm of imagination and information, our local librarians have long supported and developed strong collaborations in our community," NPL Director John Fischer said. "This collaboration and effort is a direct match to our ongoing strategic plan and shared mission to the commitment of building and maintaining a strong bridge of access and ease of use for our whole community."

Bloomington residents can visit the Bloomington Public Library, 205 E. Olive St., or sign up for a card online at bloomingtonlibrary.org/get-a-card.

Normal residents can visit the Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave., or sign up for a card at normalpl.org/form/library-account-application.

Questions can be directed to 309-590-6120 for Bloomington and 309-452-1757 for Normal residents.

