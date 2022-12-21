Connect Transit offering free rides during winter storm

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Connect Transit will offer free rides for passengers Thursday through Saturday due to the frigid temperatures and high winds expected this week.

The free service will also be offered to Connect Mobility riders.

Connect Transit will still stop service early on Saturday for Christmas Eve and will not be operating on Sunday for Christmas Day. The current schedule will resume on Monday.

The following times represent the last trip leaving the designated location and completing the route on Saturday:

  • Aqua: Downtown at 5:30 p.m. and Southgate at 5:40 p.m.;
  • Blue: Downtown at 4:30 p.m. and Target at 5:10 p.m.;
  • Brown: Uptown at 4:35 p.m. and Walmart 5 p.m.;
  • Gold: Clockwise at 5 p.m. and Counterclockwise at 5:30 p.m.;
  • Green: Downtown at 6 p.m. and Uptown at 5:45 p.m.;
  • Lime: Downtown and Uptown at 5:15 p.m.;
  • Orange: Downtown at 4:50 p.m. and Hamilton Road at 5:10 p.m.;
  • Pink: Uptown at 5:45p.m. and School and Northfield at 6 p.m.;
  • Purple: Downtown at 4:30 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. at Target;
  • Red: Downtown at 5:30 p.m. and Uptown at 5:15 p.m.;
  • Sapphire: Downtown and Uptown at 5:10 p.m.;
  • Silver: Downtown at 5:15 p.m. and Walmart at 5:45 p.m.;
  • Tan: Uptown at 4:25 p.m. and Airport at 5 p.m.;
  • Yellow: Uptown at 5:15 p.m. and Heartland at 5:30 p.m.

The final pickup window for Connect Transit mobility users will be from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

For the most updated information on bus services, riders can call 309-828-9833 or visit www.connect-transit.com. The agency is also on FacebookTwitter (@connecttransit), Instagram (@ConnectTransit) and TikTok (@connecttransitil), and riders with smartphones can download the app by searching for "Connect Transit" in the app store for any type of device.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

