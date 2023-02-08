NORMAL — Connect Transit and Commute with Enterprise are starting a new shared mobility option called vanpooling.

The two will co-host an informational webinar at 10 a.m. Thursday Feb. 9, to answer questions that commuters or employers may have about the new program. The webinar can be accessed at us02web.zoom.us/j/84030619139.

The "Commute with Connect" program is a coordinated shared-ride program available to anyone who lives outside of Bloomington-Normal and wishes to access jobs in the area. The program coordinates participants who indicated their interest through an online portal. The program then matches riders who have similar work shifts in similar areas and who are interested in riding together.

Participants are not required to work at the same location, only to have similar shifts as other people the vanpool group. Once four or more people are matched, a vanpool coordinator will contact the group to begin working out the details.

Commute with Enterprise then provides a Connect Transit-sponsored vehicle for the group to get to work and back home again.

The program will be partially subsidized by Connect Transit using state and federal grant funds. The remaining cost is split among participants, with each vanpool rider paying a set fee per month.

Enterprise will provide coordination services and technology, vehicles, liability insurance, scheduled vehicle maintenance, 24-hour roadside assistance and best practices for cleaning.

Participants can choose a qualifying vanpool vehicle from Enterprise's selection of makes and models that include crossovers, SUVS, minivans and large passenger vans. Vanpoolers may choose to upgrade their vehicles with optional high-end features, such as satellite radio and in-vehicle Wi-Fi.

Visit connect-transit.com/riders/commute-with-connect or commutewithenterprise.com/commute/en/partners/connecttransit.html to sign up for the program.

