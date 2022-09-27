Connect Transit celebrate electric bus expansion, charging infrastructure

NORMAL — The shift toward electric vehicles for public transportation is moving quickly in the Twin Cities.

Local and state officials gathered Tuesday at the system's headquarters, 351 Wylie Drive in Normal, to celebrate the progress made so far on the purchase of electric buses and development of charging infrastructure. More advancements are coming soon: By the end of 2024, over half of Connect Transit's fleet of buses will be electric, said Connect Transit Marketing Manager Aubrey Staton.

"We're celebrating a lot of things, not just our electric buses and our infrastructure, but we're celebrating our board," said Connect Transit General Manager David Braun. "Our board had this vision for the future that we're implementing today."

The occasion featured two of their four electric buses for attendees to observe and an announcement that eight more electric buses are expected to be shipped by the end of this year.

"We're moving at a pretty quick pace," Staton said. "We have now the infrastructure to charge up to 40 electric buses, and it's expanded our opportunity to expand our electrification."

Stanton said they are looking forward to pioneer this shift towards electric public transportation and are planning to partner with Rivian Automotive to create a microgrid, or way to store excess energy generated by their solar panels.

Other attendees included Congressman Rodney Davis, who shared his admiration for officials from both the local and state level that helped make this possible.

"This program doesn't exist and is not able to have these dollars distributed out in to your community without the assistance of our state partners," said Davis, a Taylorville Republican. "But the communities that Connect Transit serves, they're also served well by their two leaders and by the elected officials throughout those communities."

Shoun Reese, deputy director of transit for the Illinois Department of Transportation, said most people assume that the shift towards electric public transportation is only happening in big cities like Chicago, but projects like these prove that change can take place in smaller and rural communities.

"A lot of transit agencies across the state started going to alternative fuel or electric buses 20 years ago, and we've seen this mode power for buses evolve," Reese said. "It's going to be transformative, I believe, for the state and how we move the state in the future and the way the state looks from the north to the south."

In 10 years, Reese said, she hopes to say 50% of transit services will be running on alternative fuels like electric and compressed natural gas to turn Illinois into a sustainable state.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos said residents already maintain an environmentally focused culture, and Connect Transit stands at the forefront by becoming more environmentally sound and accommodating for the community.

"What we need to have in terms of transit is to continue to make it more accessible to more people. I think that's the bottom line," Koos said. "Make it more comfortable and inviting for people to use. If you do that, people will use it, and Connect has gone a long way in doing that with increased routes, adjusting routes to go where the people are and new buses. It makes all the differences."

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said being able to purchase electric vehicles will enable the community to have a cleaner and a more sustainable financial future with businesses like Rivian and chocolate maker Ferrero.

"It's a pleasure to be here with all of you to celebrate Connect Transit taking a giant leap into the 21st century," Mwilambwe said. "I'm so charged up that I thought of doing the electric slide, but then I worried that I might pull a muscle."

New route

Connect Transit is also launching a new route, the Sapphire Line, that will start Oct. 2. The U-shaped route will start at Uptown Station and run on West College Avenue to reach Rivian Motorway.

The route turns around at the plant and uses Rivian Motorway toward West Market Street, ending at the downtown Bloomington transportation center.

From Bloomington, the route will run the opposite beginning on Front Street using West Market Street to reach Rivian and connecting to Uptown Station via West College Avenue.

Along the way, the route will make several stops along West College Avenue and West Market Street, providing service to the west side Walmart and OSF Prompt Care on Rivian Motorway

The buses will run every 30 minutes during peak hours seven days a week and will not charge fares for the first month to encourage people to try the new service.

Connect Transit will also add an extra hour at the end of the day to accommodate people working second shift at Rivian and other employers.