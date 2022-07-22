Conditional cannabis license awarded in McLean County region

BLOOMINGTON — A conditional dispensary license was issued on Friday within Bloomington's "BLS" region, which consists of McLean and DeWitt counties.

This license was one of 149 issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. This marks the first issuance of conditional adult use dispensing organization licenses since Illinois legalized adult use cannabis in 2019, according to Pritzker's office.

Businesses were selected from a series of lotteries conducted last year. The license issued in the McLean County region was awarded to an LLC out of Scottsdale, Ariz. named "Illinois Health and Wellness."

An LLC with the same name also was awarded licenses in Macon County and the Chicago, Naperville and Elgin region. Another conditional license in Macon County was awarded to Clean Slate Opco LLC.

Last month, the Bloomington City Council approved a special use permit from Project Equity Illinois to allow a second adult-use dispensary to operate on 1006 JC Parkway, near Walmart.

Because the city restricts the number of dispensaries within its limits to two, Conor Johnston, a partner with Project Equity Illinois, said he doubts that the license issued to Illinois Health and Wellness LLC will be for a dispensary in Bloomington.

Entities that have been awarded these conditional licenses will have 180 days to select a physical storefront location and receive a full Adult Use Dispensing Organization License. The conditional licenses awarded to applicants on Friday do not entitle the licensee to buy or sell cannabis.

A 180-day extension may be granted to those business unable to find a physical location by the deadline.

Each business that was awarded a license also qualified as a Social Equity applicant under Illinois cannabis law.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity administers the Social Equity Cannabis Loan Program, which offers low-interest loans to qualified applicants. The first round of these applicants are expected to finalized loan agreements in the next few weeks, according to the governor's office.