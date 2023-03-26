Compeer Financial donates $50K to Illinois ag, science teachers

BLOOMINGTON — Compeer Financial's Fund for Rural America has awarded $50,000 to a joint project of the Illinois Association of Vocation Agriculture Teachers and the Illinois Science Teaching Association through their MORE for Agriculture Grant.

The grant is now in its fifth year and supports innovative programs that possess four qualities, including mission, opportunity, replication and evolution; align with the mission of Compeer Financial to enrich agriculture and rural communities; provide a new opportunity to clients or future clients; fill a void in agriculture and rural markets; are a new and innovative project; can be replicated by others to serve different geographic areas, with the ability for future collaboration; and evolve over time to create a better future for agriculture and rural America.

The money will go toward developing a course and curriculum on agriculture biology, to be offered as an option to replace traditional high school biology courses. The course will be developed to meet all life science state standards and the objectives of a traditional biology course, utilizing agriculture topics as the context for learning. It will also be the first full course development to implement the storylining technique, which is the basis for the new Illinois Science Assessment required of all Illinois students.

Visit compeer.com/giving-back for more information.

Marcfirst receives $10K grant from Bayer Fund

NORMAL — Marcfirst has received a $10,000 grant from the Bayer Fund's philanthropic arm.

The money was used to install STEM walls for children at the Gregg Chadwick Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy Center, and will benefit the children in the Applied Behavioral Analysis Therapy Program.

The grant helped Marcfirst, as well as the community, by providing children with maladaptive behaviors the opportunity to increase their social skills and engagement.

Vice President of Marcfist Pediatric Services Christy Kosharek said in a news release they have already seen improvements in socialization and engagement.

Visit marcfist.org for more information.

