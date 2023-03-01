NORMAL — Illinois State University's Indian Cultural Dinner will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the Brown Ballroom at the Bone Student Center.
Headlining the event is Bollywood and Emmy-nominated star Vir Das. Das is India's biggest stand-up comedian and a Bollywood star. He was the second best-selling live act in the country last year. He has gained recognition from international tours and appearances in multiple films and TV series.
Das played roles in Judd Apatow's "The Bubble" on Netflix and the ABC spy dramedy "Whiskey Cavalier" in the role of "Jai Datta" opposite Scott Foley and Lauren Cohen.
Das' Netflix special, "Vir Das: For India," earned him an International Emmy nomination for "Best Comedy" in 2021. His latest Netflix special, "Landing," premiered Dec. 26.
The cultural dinner will feature a variety of regional cuisine from India. Tickets are available
online for $20 until April 4, or until sold out.
Photos: 10th annual Festival of Chariots in Bloomington
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington.
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington.
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington.
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington.
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington.
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington.
A float, or chariot, is shown during the 10th annual Festival of Chariots on Saturday at Miller Park.
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington.
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington.
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington. The celebration of Indian culture included a parade, dinner, yoga and meditation, face painting, dance and music, and more.
People celebrate during the 10th annual Festival of Chariots.
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington.
The 10th annual Festival of Chariots was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park in Bloomington.
