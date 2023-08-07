If you applied for Social Security benefits, or have a pending reconsideration or hearing request, you can check the status online using your free personal my Social Security account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one at ssa.gov/myaccount to see the following information about your claim:

• Date of filing.

• Current claim location.

• Scheduled hearing date and time.

• Incomplete applications.

• Servicing office location.

• Publications of interest, depending on the claim and current step in the process.

Medicare

Q: Who can get Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug coverage?

A: Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage is available to anyone with Medicare. Joining a Medicare prescription drug plan is voluntary, and you pay an additional monthly premium for the coverage. People with higher incomes might pay higher premiums.

If you have limited resources and income, you may be eligible for Extra Help to pay for the costs — monthly premiums, annual deductibles and prescription co-payments — related to a Medicare prescription drug plan. To qualify for Extra Help, you must reside in one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia. If your resources and income meet the requirements, you can save nearly $5,300 in prescription costs each year. For 2023, your resources must be limited to $16,660 (or $33,240 if you are married and living with your spouse). Resources include such things as bank accounts, stocks and bonds. We do not count your house and car as resources. Your annual income must be limited to $21,870 (or $29,580 if you are married and living with your spouse).

In some cases, you might be able to get assistance even with a higher income. Learn more at ssa.gov/prescriptionhelp.

Q: I will rely on Medicare when I retire. Can you explain the different parts of Medicare?

A: The different parts of Medicare cover your specific needs. There are four parts, all of which work in tandem to deliver health care services:

• Part A (hospital insurance): Helps pay for inpatient care in a hospital or skilled nursing facility (following a hospital stay), some home health care, and hospice care.

• Part B (medical insurance): Helps pay for doctors services and many other medical services and supplies that hospital insurance doesn’t cover.

• Part C (Medicare Advantage plans): If you have Medicare Parts A and B, you can join a Medicare Advantage plan. Private companies offer Medicare Advantage plans, which are approved by Medicare. These plans generally help you pay the medical costs not covered by Medicare Part A and B.

• Part D (prescription drug coverage): Helps pay for medications doctors prescribe for treatment.