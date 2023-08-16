As a Unit 5 School Board member, community planner, activist, and taxpayer in McLean County, I am writing this letter to express my opposition to the proposed SWAT team between the City of Bloomington and McLean County.

We as a community should invest our tax-dollars into more a long-term and humane solution- increasing mental health case workers in our schools and hospitals, not increasing the militarization of our local police. Proponents of the SAWT team are rightfully concerned about public safety and school shootings. I get it.

As a Unit 5 School Board member, I express my support for public safety and for keeping our children safe in school. We need to invest in case workers in our schools across the county to ensure that children who may be a threat to other students have direct access to mental healthcare at their school. The Town of Normal has been hesitant to support the SWAT team creation, and without the Town’s support, this “unified” effort is half-baked at best. ISU Police has taken the step in the right direction by hiring mental health professionals to join on 911 calls, using the program model REACH.

Furthermore, I am believer that our local budget expenses reflect our values as a community. Matthew 6:21 states, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” What message does it say to our children and community if we increase police funding but not mental health services? It says that we value social control and surveillance over self-actualization and healing. I urge you to join me in opposing the proposed SWAT team. Let me be clear- I have the upmost respect for our local law enforcement and everything they do. But I do have boundaries on my support, as any healthy perspective should maintain.

Mark Adams, Bloomington