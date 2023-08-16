Yes, I did learn all of these things (and more, if you can believe it!) during my time at The Pantagraph this summer.
But in all seriousness, while tidbits like these will certainly stick with me once I’ve left The Pantagraph and headed back to college on the west coast for my sophomore year, my time working for the local newspaper has afforded me more opportunities to observe and learn than I ever could have imagined. In only 10 weeks, my internship has allowed me to experience much more than I would have in one of the typical mundane desk jobs many of my classmates are working this summer, and I’m almost certain most of those classmates also were not encouraged to post a reflection of their experience on their employer’s website for subscribers to see.
I never knew what to expect each day I walked into the office. While I may have ended up spending most the day playing “phone tag” with sources from across the coverage area or typing up a feature story on a prominent figure in our community, I could have also found myself reporting on a 96-year-old’s birthday party a few short hours later, or even taking notes in bond court, as I did with a coworker during my first few days. There truly is no better way of diving into the local news industry head-first.
While interning in local news came with its fair share of surprises and an entirely new slew of insights, both sought-out and learned along the way through triumphs, slight screw-ups and some plainly unpredictable mishaps, working for The Pantagraph helped provide me with a new perspective on the town I have called home for most of my life.
Bloomington-Normal may not make national headlines every day, but there really is always something going on or someone interesting to meet, and there is always a story (or 20) to tell. You just have to be willing to cold call and introduce yourself to complete strangers, read the event email that may have become trapped in your coworker’s spam folder and follow up as many times as you need to tell a thorough and accurate story; in the process, you will often find just the angle you never knew you were looking for.
I am incredibly fortunate to have spent the summer observing all of my co-reporters, both in our little corner of the office and at work interviewing people in the community, as well as our editors and photographer, all of whom pour countless hours both on and off the clock producing a new product every day that upholds the standards of one of Bloomington-Normal’s oldest businesses.
While the end of the summer snuck up on me incredibly fast and I fly back to school this Friday, who knows … I may be back writing for The Pantagraph again the next time there’s a noteworthy event in L.A. Let’s just hope it’s not a major earthquake, series of wildfires, or some other natural disaster.
And also, before I wrap it up, I just remembered one more lesson I meant to mention in the beginning:
6.) Support local journalism!
Your subscription helps support the cost of producing our work — a cost that includes the salaries of journalists who live in this community. Digital subscriptions start at just $1 for 26 weeks. Click here to learn more.
As a Unit 5 School Board member, community planner, activist, and taxpayer in McLean County, I am writing this letter to express my opposition to the proposed SWAT team between the City of Bloomington and McLean County.
We as a community should invest our tax-dollars into more a long-term and humane solution- increasing mental health case workers in our schools and hospitals, not increasing the militarization of our local police. Proponents of the SAWT team are rightfully concerned about public safety and school shootings. I get it.
As a Unit 5 School Board member, I express my support for public safety and for keeping our children safe in school. We need to invest in case workers in our schools across the county to ensure that children who may be a threat to other students have direct access to mental healthcare at their school. The Town of Normal has been hesitant to support the SWAT team creation, and without the Town’s support, this “unified” effort is half-baked at best. ISU Police has taken the step in the right direction by hiring mental health professionals to join on 911 calls, using the program model REACH.
Furthermore, I am believer that our local budget expenses reflect our values as a community. Matthew 6:21 states, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” What message does it say to our children and community if we increase police funding but not mental health services? It says that we value social control and surveillance over self-actualization and healing. I urge you to join me in opposing the proposed SWAT team. Let me be clear- I have the upmost respect for our local law enforcement and everything they do. But I do have boundaries on my support, as any healthy perspective should maintain.
As a Unit 5 School Board member, community planner, activist, and taxpayer in McLean County, I am writing this letter to express my opposition to the proposed SWAT team between the City of Bloomington and McLean County.
We as a community should invest our tax-dollars into more a long-term and humane solution- increasing mental health case workers in our schools and hospitals, not increasing the militarization of our local police. Proponents of the SAWT team are rightfully concerned about public safety and school shootings. I get it.
As a Unit 5 School Board member, I express my support for public safety and for keeping our children safe in school. We need to invest in case workers in our schools across the county to ensure that children who may be a threat to other students have direct access to mental healthcare at their school. The Town of Normal has been hesitant to support the SWAT team creation, and without the Town’s support, this “unified” effort is half-baked at best. ISU Police has taken the step in the right direction by hiring mental health professionals to join on 911 calls, using the program model REACH.
Furthermore, I am believer that our local budget expenses reflect our values as a community. Matthew 6:21 states, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” What message does it say to our children and community if we increase police funding but not mental health services? It says that we value social control and surveillance over self-actualization and healing. I urge you to join me in opposing the proposed SWAT team. Let me be clear- I have the upmost respect for our local law enforcement and everything they do. But I do have boundaries on my support, as any healthy perspective should maintain.
Mark Adams, Bloomington
Charlotte Calmès was The Pantagraph's news reporting intern. She is a graduate of Normal Community High School and will be a sophomore at USC Annenberg this fall.