 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking

Collision alert issued for McLean County

  • 0

The McLean County Sheriff's Office has issued a "collision alert" starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday until further notice. 

Road conditions are expected to be "nearly impassable" over the next few days, the sheriff's office said. 

Drivers involved in minor crashes should exchange information and report the crash to the sheriff's office within 48 hours after the collision alert is lifted.

The sheriff's office will dispatch deputies if a motorist is involved in a crash with any type of injury, or if a vehicle is unable to be driven and creates a road hazard. 

MORE WEATHER COVERAGE

Updates: Weather-related closures for Bloomington-Normal area
Watch now: How Bloomington-Normal is preparing for major snow storm
District 87, Unit 5 announce snow days
Adverse weather may delay Pantagraph delivery

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Customers buyout snow supplies at Normal Ace Hardware

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News