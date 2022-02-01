Collision alert issued for McLean County

The McLean County Sheriff's Office has issued a "collision alert" starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday until further notice.

Road conditions are expected to be "nearly impassable" over the next few days, the sheriff's office said.

Drivers involved in minor crashes should exchange information and report the crash to the sheriff's office within 48 hours after the collision alert is lifted.

The sheriff's office will dispatch deputies if a motorist is involved in a crash with any type of injury, or if a vehicle is unable to be driven and creates a road hazard.

