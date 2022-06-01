Cogs and Corsets steampunk festival fires up this weekend in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — "Cogs and Corsets: A Steampunk Happening” returns to Bloomington for its fifth year on Friday.

Organizer Cathy Sutliff said people from as far as Colorado and Georgia have been drawn to the event, which celebrates a science fiction subgenre that marries the Victorian era with futuristic technology. An eclectic mix of activities, workshops and vendors will make for a riveting weekend in downtown Bloomington.

Sutliff said the event began as a one-day First Friday event in 2017, later ballooning over the next three years. The Bloomington Center for Performing Arts was a past partner that helped it grow, she said, and organizers continue to work with the McLean County Museum of History.

She said they toned done programs in 2021 so that it wouldn’t be financially detrimental if they had to “pull the tent poles. “

Early indications show this year’s event is already a success. Tickets for two dining and entertainment programs, "The Great Airship Race Murder Mystery Dinner" at Epiphany Farms Restaurant and "Dine with the Dead," have already sold out.

Sutliff said the mystery dinner investigates a mid-air murder that pauses the race in Bloomington, where “all the characters come to life” with improv.

“You have to have good props for that,” she said, adding attendees could be sitting next to performers at their table.

"Dine with the Dead" will be held at Evergreen Cemetery with a lunch provided by Shannon’s Cafe, and is similar to the Cemetery Walk. Sutliff said they’ll discuss Victoria-era tradition and cemeteries were once used at parks.

“We don’t go hanging out with the dead anymore, but cemeteries were the main parks for a while,” Sutliff said.

Sixteen vendors can be found from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the McLean County Museum of History. Sutliff said masks are recommended but not required.

She said there will be a tea room during those same times at the Eaton Gallery on Center Street, sponsored by Bloomington Spice Works. Tickets are $10.

There will also be “Tea Dueling” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. Sutliff said competitors challenge each other to dunking shortbread cookies into tea and eating them before the crumble apart.

Model airship races will be held outside the museum, as will a “teapot race.” Sutliff said remote-controlled cars with attached teapots will charge through an obstacle course.

“Bribery of the judges is available and recommended,” she said. “Chocolate is always recommended.”

Saturday is a “Steamy Night” at Jazz Upfront, where anyone in steampunk attire gets in for free, she said. Entertainment is to be determined.

“We like to look at ourselves as is a steampunk 101,” she said of their workshops, adding the event allows “steam-curious" people to dip their toes into the fandom.

Fans both new and seasoned to the concept can try their hands at making foam armor, get an introduction to sewing or even “patternhacking.” There are also programs on waltz dancing, sensibility issues in Victorian-era nude art, and what birdwatching was like in the Gilded Age.

The Bloomington steampunk event is part of a larger trend. Sutliff noted the Big River Steampunk Festival in Hannibal, Missouri, the Time Traveler's Convention Spring Faire in Quincy, and TeslaCon in Madison, Wisconsin.

New folks are funneled into the fandom for a variety of reasons, she said.

“There are people who are strictly into the literature and never once put on a costume,” Sutliff said. “There are other people who are all about the costumes and never pick up a book.”

What drew her into the craze is the aesthetic. Sutliff adds there’s “fantastical gadgets and machinery incorporated with beautiful metalwork and Victorian details.”

“When things were made back in the Victorian era, they were elaborate and decorative,” she said, “in addition to being functional, which you don't see much anymore.”

Sutliff said people know they’ve “found their tribe” in steampunk from its strong sense of community. She said when they run into issues with costumes or gadgets, others are willing to jump in and help others.

“We’re all about 'STEM', but with an ‘A’ inserted into it,” Sutliff said. “It’s 'STEAM', because you need the arts. You really need the creative problem solving if you’re going to address the science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”

For more information, visit cogsandcorsetsil.com.

