BLOOMINGTON — Devin Larson of Springfield said he was first drawn to the steampunk community when he was 13 and described it as the first "nerdy" thing that got him involved.

Since then, Larson and his partner, Emily Smith, have attended numerous conventions dedicated to steampunk, which is a subgenre of science fiction that infuses 19th century industrial technology into futuristic designs and aesthetics.

"I've gone all the way to Baltimore," Larson said. "I've gone to New York, Florida (and) pretty much around the East Coast."

Although he didn't plan to attend many events this year, Larson and Smith still made time for the sixth annual Cogs and Corsets steampunk festival in downtown Bloomington this weekend.

The event kicked off Friday evening with a promenade to the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, where dozens of vendors were selling steampunk-inspired clothing and other accessories.

Melanie Shellito, the event's organizer, said about 500 people attended the first year of the festival. The event didn't catch on locally at first, with most of the attendees coming from elsewhere in the Midwest.

"Over the years, we have gotten a lot more local involvement and we have been pulling from a lot further away from the Midwest," Shellito said.

Last year, approximately 2,000 people showed up from as far away as California and parts of Canada.

Jeff Platt, a Bloomington Junior High School teacher who also sells steampunk accessories via Highwind Steamworks, said he has participated in steampunk events since 2009 and praises their inclusive environment.

"(Cogs and Corsets) is a nice, hometown event that pulls in folks from literally all over," Platt said. "I'm seeing friends from Ohio, Michigan, Georgia, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Missouri."

Larson said there was a boom of steampunk events in 2016-17, but the movement has experienced a recent resurgence.

Randa Lay of Edina, Missouri, who runs a booth called Pockets Plus that sells pocket watches and other accessories, said she recently attended a steampunk event in Quincy where there were 50 vendors. In previous years, there had been around five vendors at the event.

Lay added that she has participated in steampunk activities for the last 10 years.

"As you walk around, you're going to find things made out of weird stuff and that's the thing about steampunk," she said.

John Mamrak of Bensenville sells custom lamps and light fixtures that he makes with various pipes and vintage objects such as bee smokers. The lamps and piping are fashioned into various humanoid designs, such as a man walking a dog and a man going fishing.

Although he doesn't attend many steampunk events, Mamrak said this is the second time he has attended Cogs and Corsets.

"It's pretty much a hobby," Mamrak said. "I medically retired after a heart transplant, so this is what keeps me busy now."

Saturday is when a majority of the activities will take place, including parasol dueling at 10:30 a.m., a fashion show and costume contest at 1 p.m., and Nerf gun dueling at 2 p.m.

Headlining the festival on Saturday is John Sprocket of the steampunk music act The Cog is Dead. A late-night light show and dance for adults aged 21 and up and featuring Bloomington's own DJ Doomsday will take place later in the evening.

Vendors and the festival's tea room still will be open Sunday.

For more information and the full events lineup, go to cogsandcorsetsil.com.

