COATES: Help us count down the top 10 stories of 2021

With Thanksgiving upon us, it's hard to believe that the end of the year is right around the corner. And that means looking back on the past 12 months and how our lives have changed.
This year, we're again counting down the top 10 stories of the year — and we need your help.
What do you think were the biggest Bloomington-Normal developments of 2021?
We'll be writing stories about each during the last days of December.
We'll also be picking our Newsmaker of the Year, the figure who had the biggest impact of the year.
Tell us about your picks. Email me at ccoates@pantagraph.com.
Also wanted
Speaking of suggestions, we're looking for reader input on a few stories coming up:
- Student loans: Reporter Connor Wood is reporting on the Department of Education pausing federal student loan payments until January. He's looking to interview Central Illinois residents who have loans and are feeling the impact. His email is cwood@pantagraph.com.
- Delays in repairs: Wood is also writing about how supply chain issues are having an impact on Central Illinois auto mechanics and customers. If you've had problems, he'd like to talk to you for our story.
- Holiday lights: We're again showcasing mega holiday light displays in December. We're looking for Clark Griswold-level exterior illumination. Know of one? Email me at ccoates@pantagraph.com.
Thanks for reading — and happy Thanksgiving.
