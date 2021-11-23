COATES: Help us count down the top 10 stories of 2021

Chris Coates Central Illinois Editor Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With Thanksgiving upon us, it's hard to believe that the end of the year is right around the corner. And that means looking back on the past 12 months and how our lives have changed.

This year, we're again counting down the top 10 stories of the year — and we need your help.

What do you think were the biggest Bloomington-Normal developments of 2021?

We'll be writing stories about each during the last days of December.

We'll also be picking our Newsmaker of the Year, the figure who had the biggest impact of the year.

Tell us about your picks. Email me at ccoates@pantagraph.com.

Also wanted

Speaking of suggestions, we're looking for reader input on a few stories coming up:

Student loans: Reporter Connor Wood is reporting on the Department of Education pausing federal student loan payments until January. He's looking to interview Central Illinois residents who have loans and are feeling the impact. His email is cwood@pantagraph.com.

Reporter Connor Wood is reporting on the Department of Education pausing federal student loan payments until January. He's looking to interview Central Illinois residents who have loans and are feeling the impact. His email is cwood@pantagraph.com. Delays in repairs: Wood is also writing about how supply chain issues are having an impact on Central Illinois auto mechanics and customers. If you've had problems, he'd like to talk to you for our story.

Wood is also writing about how supply chain issues are having an impact on Central Illinois auto mechanics and customers. If you've had problems, he'd like to talk to you for our story. Holiday lights: We're again showcasing mega holiday light displays in December. We're looking for Clark Griswold-level exterior illumination. Know of one? Email me at ccoates@pantagraph.com.

Thanks for reading — and happy Thanksgiving.

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at ByChrisCoates.

