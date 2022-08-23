Clinton police seeking help in locating missing woman

CLINTON — The Clinton Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman.
Juana Arellano, 32, went missing around 9 p.m. Sunday near her home in Clinton, according the Clinton Police Department.
Arellano has brown hair, brown eyes and was last known to be wearing black leggings and a brown exercise shirt.
Residents with home security systems are asked to review any surveillance footage around the time Arellano went missing to verify her last known location, according to a social media post by the department.
Footage from Clinton Elementary School may have caught Arellano walking southbound along Illini Drive around 11:15 p.m.
Anyone with information on Arellano's disappearance should contact the Clinton Police Department at 217-935-9441.
Today’s top pics: Little League World Series and more
A homeless man sleeps on a sidewalk in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Leftist political parties and elements of the ruling coalition are demanding more welfare for the poorest members of society who have been particularly hard-hit by one of the world’s highest inflation rates, currently running at more than 60% annually. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Social movement demonstrators carry a mock coffin, representing the death of a living wage, to the Labor Ministry to protest low salaries and soaring inflation in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
A handler swims alongside a horse from the Garrison Savannah Racetrack during its daily trip to the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
A horse from the Garrison Savannah Racetrack rolls on the beach off the Caribbean Sea during its daily swim and bath near Bridgetown, Barbados, early Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
People sit on the grass at Victoria Tower Gardens at Westminster, in London, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag celebrates at the end the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. In background is Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Dave Thompson
Liverpool's Luis Diaz, right, is fouled by Manchester United's Raphael Varane during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Dave Thompson
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Dave Thompson
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul introduces Pat Ryan during a campaign rally for Ryan, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Kingston, N.Y. Ryan is facing Republican Marc Molinaro in Tuesday's special election for New York's 19th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, center, accompanied by running mate Martha Karua, left, gestures to the media as he prepares to hand over the petition to the Supreme Court challenging the election results, in Nairobi, Kenya Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Odinga filed a Supreme Court challenge to last week's election result, asserting that the process was marked by criminal subversion and seeking that the outcome be nullified and a new vote be ordered. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Ben Curtis
Supporters of presidential candidate Raila Odinga react as he arrives at his campaign headquarters after submitting a petition at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Odinga filed a Supreme Court challenge to last week's election result, asserting that the process was marked by criminal subversion and seeking that the outcome be nullified and a new vote be ordered. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Brian Inganga
Japan third base Ryo Ayabe (17) kneels on the ground after making a throwing error allowing Nicaragua's Brandon Jimenez to score the game winning run during the 11th inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Nicaragua won the game 8-7 in 11 innings. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
Tom E. Puskar
A police officer stands guard while a health worker gives a polio vaccine to a child in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Muhammad Sajjad
China's Zhou Yetong, left, and Hu Mingyuan tries to block the ball during their preliminary match against Vietnam at Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig, Philippines, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Arizona Cardinals running back TJ Pledger (21) is hit by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Daelin Hayes, right, during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
People carry a giant Russian flag during celebration of the Day of The National Flag in Mamayev Kurgan, the World War II Battle of Stalingrad memorial, in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexandr Kulikov)
Alexandr Kulikov
A Ukrainian serviceman stands on top of a tank while taking a break during training with his unit in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.