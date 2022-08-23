 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking

Clinton police seeking help in locating missing woman

  • 0

CLINTON — The Clinton Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Juana Arellano

Arellano

Juana Arellano, 32, went missing around 9 p.m. Sunday near her home in Clinton, according the Clinton Police Department.

Arellano has brown hair, brown eyes and was last known to be wearing black leggings and a brown exercise shirt.

Residents with home security systems are asked to review any surveillance footage around the time Arellano went missing to verify her last known location, according to a social media post by the department. 

Footage from Clinton Elementary School may have caught Arellano walking southbound along Illini Drive around 11:15 p.m.

Anyone with information on Arellano's disappearance should contact the Clinton Police Department at 217-935-9441.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfectly preserved historic arrow found in glacier in Norway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News