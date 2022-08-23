Clinton police seeking help in locating missing woman

CLINTON — The Clinton Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Juana Arellano, 32, went missing around 9 p.m. Sunday near her home in Clinton, according the Clinton Police Department.

Arellano has brown hair, brown eyes and was last known to be wearing black leggings and a brown exercise shirt.

Residents with home security systems are asked to review any surveillance footage around the time Arellano went missing to verify her last known location, according to a social media post by the department.

Footage from Clinton Elementary School may have caught Arellano walking southbound along Illini Drive around 11:15 p.m.

Anyone with information on Arellano's disappearance should contact the Clinton Police Department at 217-935-9441.