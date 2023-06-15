CLINTON — To become a resident inspector for Clinton's nuclear power plant, Arsalan Muneeruddin had to complete a two-year training program where he learned the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's inspection process and received hands-on experience.

But for candidates to even be considered for this program, a college education in nuclear science or relevant military experience typically is required.

The commission, an independent agency created by Congress in 1974, regulates commercial nuclear power plants and other uses of nuclear materials. Muneeruddin said it gets lost in the public eye that there are two NRC inspectors at every plant in the country who are ensuring that the facilities are operating safely.

"You can't know every single little thing, and so every day, you're getting something new, you're always learning and that's another thing I love about my job," Muneeruddin said. "You're always on your feet."

Muneeruddin and other NRC representatives visited Clinton City Hall on Wednesday to talk with residents about safety at the plant, which entered service in 1987 and employs roughly 500 people. They also addressed the commission's role in the plant owners' efforts to get a renewed license that would run through 2047.

The Clinton plant recently received a green performance indicator during a 2022 safety assessment, which means it had a very low number of significant safety findings.

Plants are given one of four performance indicators:

green means the plant has very low safety significance;

white means the facility has low to moderate safety concerns;

yellow means there are substantial safety concerns;

red indicates a high safety significance.

Jeffery Steward, senior resident inspector for Clinton's power plant, said a site's performance is evaluated on a quarterly and annual basis. If a plant scored low on its annual assessment, it could be subject to additional inspections.

"If (a plant) were to get a white or a yellow finding, then they would be into the regulatory response column (and) they would be subject to additional inspections," Steward said. "That's not the case here in Clinton."

In order to remain objective in their duties, NRC inspectors may work at a specific plant for a maximum of seven years.

"We can be friendly with the licensee, but we're not allowed to be friends with the licensee," Muneeruddin said.

Although there are two on-site inspectors in each plant in the country, NRC is in the process of trying to recruit younger employees to replace its retiring staff.

Steward said the NRC brought on about 400 people last year and is hoping to recruit another 300 to 400 in the next few years.

Constellation Energy, which owns the power plant, is trying to extend its reactor's license, which is scheduled to expired in 2027, for another 20 years.

Steward said as part of the renewal process, NRC will review the license and evaluate the facility to make sure it's structurally equipped to last another 20 years.

Robert Ruiz, an NRC branch chief, added that if the license renewal was approved, the facility would enter into a period of extended operation, which carries additional requirements to monitor the site's infrastructure and systems.

Constellation also is in the process of renewing the operating license of the Dresden nuclear plant in Morris, Illinois. The company estimates the extension of these two licenses would provide enough carbon-free energy to power the equivalent of more than two million homes.

Clinton produces electricity for the equivalent of about 800,000 homes while Dresden powers the equivalent of more than 1.3 million homes in northern Illinois, according to Constellation.

