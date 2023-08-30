CLINTON — The Clinton Lake State Recreation Area and Weldon Springs State Park will host a drawing on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The drawing is to determine trapping privileges at the lake and park. Permit applicants must submit their name and address prior to the drawing.

A maximum of five trappers will be drawn for different zones at Clinton Lake. Weldon Springs allows one trapper per season.

For more information and to apply for the drawing, contact Clinton Lake State Recreation Area at 217-935-8722 or dnr.clintonlake@illinois.gov.

Photos: Harvest Day at Clinton Elementary School