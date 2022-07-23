Clinton gathers to knock out mental health stigma with dodgeball

CLINTON — Mental health stigma knocked out in classic high school fashion: dodgeball.

More than 100 people of all ages joined Heritage Behavioral Health Center on Friday night in Clinton High School's gym for a tournament, snacks and prizes.

Jessica Smiley is a licensed clinical social worker at Heritage and organized the contest. She said the goal was a conversation around mental health.

"We decided to create an event in which folks can get together, have fun together and have an opportunity to casually address mental health," she said. "Really, kind of normalize conversations around it."

Tania Diaz, chief clinical officer at Heritage, said their goal was "knocking out stigma, trying to get people to realize it's OK not to be OK." She was taken aback by the turnout at the event.

"Stunned," she said, smiling. "So happy."

While many think of dodgeball with inflatable rubber balls, bullies, bruises and welts, the tournament was nothing short of supportive and friendly.

Smiley said replacing the traditional rubber balls with soft foam ones was important.

"Safety first," she said, shaking her finger. Smiley said those old toys "traumatized" her.

Matt Koeppel, the athletic director at Clinton High School, was head referee for the tournament. He said the contest was a good chance for the community to rally around the students. He added that school staff and students have a good relationship, but it was also important to get students' families involved.

Diaz said that community relationship is strong: "We have really been partnering with the school district. ... We feel really welcome in the community."

One team, the Underdodgers, was made up of high schoolers and recent graduates. Brylan McHood said he had seen students being bullied because of their mental health, but school is supposed to be "a fun place" for students. He said he was glad to be part of the tournament.

Smiley said, "(We) love to see the community get together in this way."

There were prizes for the top three finishers — gift cards for movies, tickets to Splash Cove in Decatur and coffee vouchers — but the winners were not known at the time of publishing.