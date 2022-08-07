Clinton Founders Day set for Aug. 21

CLINTON — Clinton Founders Day will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on Mr. Lincoln's Square.

The day will open with remarks by Clinton Junior High School social studies teacher Kelbey McCath and City Commissioner John Wise. The Clinton High School band will perform a selection of a patriotic favorites.

The event, sponsored by the Celebrate Clinton Association, will feature three "special guests": Jesse Fell, Clifton H. Moore and Abe Lincoln, who each played a role in Clinton's founding and growth as a city. After the ceremony, they will walk to the C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum, stopping at the Prairie Passage on North Center Street, the site identified by Fell and James Allen as a good place to locate a town.

Attendees are encouraged to join the special guests on their walk. They will stop briefly at the North Center Street founding site, where Lincoln will have a memento for children.

The guests will also perform an original sketch on the front porch of the homestead at 2 p.m., where they will talk about their early days in Clinton.

Refreshments will be served following the presentation. Moore will greet visitors to his former home, providing an opportunity for photos of Clinton's lawyer and his companions.

In the event of inclement weather, all activities will take place at 2 p.m. at Clinton High School.