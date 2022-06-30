Climate scientists in Bloomington-Normal 'disappointed' in Supreme Court EPA ruling

NORMAL — Climate scientists and activists in Bloomington-Normal expressed frustration Thursday, following a Supreme Court ruling that will limit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate carbon emissions.

“As a climate change scientist, this is a deep disappointment,” said Catherine O’Reilly, a professor in Illinois State University’s geography, geology and environment department.

By a 6-3 vote, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said the Clean Air Act does not give the EPA broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming.

"Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible 'solution to the crisis of the day,'" Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his opinion for the court.

But Roberts wrote the Clean Air Act doesn't give EPA the authority to do so and Congress must speak clearly on this subject.

"A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body," he wrote.

In a statement Thursday, Michael Brown, executive director of the Ecology Action Center in Normal, called the ruling “yet another significant setback to U.S. efforts to address climate change in a meaningful way.”

The liberal justices who dissented from the court’s majority opinion agreed.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote that the decision strips the EPA of the power Congress gave it to respond to "the most pressing environmental challenge of our time."

Kagan said the stakes in the case are high. She said, "The Court appoints itself — instead of Congress or the expert agency — the decision maker on climate policy. I cannot think of many things more frightening."

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued a statement, saying, "Climate change is a real and present danger to our communities, and the EPA must have the ability to combat it by effectively regulating the emission of greenhouse gases. I am disappointed with today’s decision, but I will continue to fight to protect the environment and the health of Illinois residents.”

O’Reilly, whose expertise is in the impacts of climate change on lakes and rivers, said the Clean Air Act gives the EPA authority to regulate tailpipe carbon emissions, “so why can’t we regulate a larger source for the same pollutant?”

She said the EPA’s primary task is preventing pollution by regulating the release of pollutants into the environment “partly because it’s so hard to clean up after pollutants get out into the environment.” The majority of adults in the U.S. support the regulation of carbon emissions, are concerned about the impacts of climate change and believe corporations should do more, she said.

“Regulations are one way of making sure corporations do more. ... By not helping motivate companies, power plants and humans to change their behavior and help us wean us off fossil fuels, we’re just enabling a situation. This is going to exacerbate the future impacts of climate change," she said.

O’Reilly said among global climate goals, the U.S. is behind compared to other countries.

“Because we’re so not on track, we really need to be throwing everything we can at the problem,” she said. “The technology’s there; it’s totally possible. We’ve been successful at regulating other pollutants with lots of different solutions, and there haven’t been major economic consequences of regulating other pollutants. There’s no reason to think this would be different for CO2. It's just deeply disappointing to see this happen at a point where we really need to be focused on helping motivate change.”

Brown said the court’s ruling and “the repeated failure at the national level to address climate change in a meaningful way demonstrates that local, state, and regional efforts are even more critical than ever.”

He noted Illinois has been a leader in climate action, including the passing of the Clean Energy Jobs Act, “that among other things is seeking to move the electricity generation industry in Illinois to 100% renewable energy by 2050,” Brown said, calling it one of the most aggressive pieces of legislation passed in the effort to reduce the impact of climate change.

“The unfortunate part is that’s not happening in every state. That's why we need a national strategy. That’s why we need the EPA to be involved,” he told The Pantagraph.

Despite state efforts, this ruling could affect one of Illinois’ key industries: agriculture.

According to the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, it is “highly likely that within the next 20 years average temperatures will reach a high of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit ... over pre-industrial levels, further increasing the frequency of natural disasters such as extreme heat events, tornados, flooding, hurricanes and drought,” Brown said.

Illinois could see more warming, more intense storms that delay planting and more length dry periods that affect crop yields, O'Reilly said.

"These are preventable problems. We have solutions in place,” she said. “We have all the technology we need to move toward a fossil-fuel free economy. Doing that would not have negative consequences for our economy.

“Climate change (initiatives) need to be a lot more than people changing light bulbs in their house. In order for us to really adapt and reduce the future impacts of climate change, we need to have some top-down regulations and that’s basically what the EPA’s job is.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.