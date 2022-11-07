City of Bloomington will not collect bulk waste on Veterans Day

BLOOMINGTON — Leaves, brush and bulk waste will not be collected in Bloomington and the Citizen Convenience Center will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

Garbage and recycling will be collected on regularly scheduled collection days, including Nov. 11. Garbage and recycling must be placed the in the proper container at the curb, not in the street, and no earlier than 2 p.m. on the day prior to scheduled collection, and no later than 6 a.m. on collection day.