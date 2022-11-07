City of Bloomington will not collect bulk waste on Veterans Day

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Leaves, brush and bulk waste will not be collected in Bloomington and the Citizen Convenience Center will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

The Citizen Convenience Center will open again on Saturday, Nov. 12 with regular business hours.

Garbage and recycling will be collected on regularly scheduled collection days, including Nov. 11. Garbage and recycling must be placed the in the proper container at the curb, not in the street, and no earlier than 2 p.m. on the day prior to scheduled collection, and no later than 6 a.m. on collection day.

Visit cityblm.org/solidwaste or contact publicworks@cityblm.org, or call 309-434-2225 for more information. 

Bloomington creates video highlighting major events and economic development in 2021.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

