BLOOMINGTON — The city of Bloomington announced Monday it is becoming an Autism Inclusive Employer.

The city is partnering with KultureCity, a nonprofit organization that trains and certifies employers in sensory inclusivity, to raise awareness with employees to support workers and colleagues with sensory needs like autism spectrum disorder and other neurodiverse conditions.

This partnership includes training programs for managers to learn workplace accommodations and how individuals with sensory needs view the world.

This is part of the city's ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all employees. According to the announcement, one of the city's goals is for this initiative to encourage other employers to do the same.