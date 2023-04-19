BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington was recognized by Midwest Fiber Inc. with a Green Achievement Award.

The award is for recycling over 4,000 tons of materials through the Public Works Department's Solid Waste Program.

Midwest Fiber is a regional company with a single-stream Materials Recovery facility in Normal that is used for recycle processing by both Bloomington and Normal. The firm partners with the city, which has increased its volume of recyclables and diverted recyclables from the household waste stream and landfilling.

The department collects recycling every other week for program customers. The program offers single-stream recycling, which allows residents to place recyclable materials in a single can for collection.

The city accepts steel, aluminum, glass bottles, jars, plastic bottles, tubs, jugs, jars, paper products and more.

