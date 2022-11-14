 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City looks to ease inconvenience of Washington Street closure

This map shows the detour in place during cleanup activities at the site of a former manufactured gas plant. Washington Street east of Gas Avenue will be closed to through traffic until summer 2023.

BLOOMINGTON — City officials say they are looking for ways to ease frustration of residents affected by the ongoing closure of West Washington Street to accommodate environmental cleanup in the area. 

Nicor Gas is conducting the cleanup at the site of a former manufactured gas plant at Washington Street and Gas Avenue. West Washington Street, east of Gas Avenue, is expected to be closed to through traffic until summer 2023. 

City officials said on Monday that it has been determined that the stability of soil beneath Washington Street may have been affected by the plant. As a result, Nicor's cleanup work must be completed and the soil must be evaluated before the road will reopen to the public. 

The detour route, current signage and the adjacent intersection operations are being evaluated, and the city is making adjustments to the traffic flow for the public and affected businesses. This includes extending the northbound left turn timing at Market Street and Morris Avenue to help get traffic through the intersection.

City officials acknowledged that the lengthy road closure may be frustrating for residents, but said the continued closure was necessary for safety reasons. 

The road closure was announced in August, and the current phase of the cleanup is expected to continue until summer 2023.

Visit bloomingtonsite.info or contact the project team at info@bloomingtonsite.info or 309-261-4155 for more information.

