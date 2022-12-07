 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

'Christmas Wonderland' set for Mount Pulaski on Saturday

  • 0
Mount Pulaski Market on the Hill

The Market on the Hill community-owned grocery store on the town square.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

MOUNT PULASKI — The Community Association of Mount Pulaski will host Christmas Wonderland from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

The event will start with a parade on the square.

The Mount Pulaski Library will feature an appearance by the Grinch, a movie, hot chocolate and letters to Santa. The Old Brickyard Grill & Pub will host Buddy The Elf, story time, balloon animals, reindeer food, and ornament creations.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are slated to appear at the Mount Pulaski Courthouse, which will also offer photos, snacks and a drawing contest display. Photos will also be available at the Longview Gazebo.

The courthouse gazebo will have ornaments for guests to put on the community wish tree. There will be hot chocolate available at the Market on the Hill, and hot cider and cookies at the Lucky Lager.

Call 217-792-3222 for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare ice age lion fossil found in Mississippi River

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News