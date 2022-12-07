'Christmas Wonderland' set for Mount Pulaski on Saturday

MOUNT PULASKI — The Community Association of Mount Pulaski will host Christmas Wonderland from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

The event will start with a parade on the square.

The Mount Pulaski Library will feature an appearance by the Grinch, a movie, hot chocolate and letters to Santa. The Old Brickyard Grill & Pub will host Buddy The Elf, story time, balloon animals, reindeer food, and ornament creations.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are slated to appear at the Mount Pulaski Courthouse, which will also offer photos, snacks and a drawing contest display. Photos will also be available at the Longview Gazebo.

The courthouse gazebo will have ornaments for guests to put on the community wish tree. There will be hot chocolate available at the Market on the Hill, and hot cider and cookies at the Lucky Lager.

Call 217-792-3222 for more information.