Christmas at the Mansions tour set for Dec. 10

BLOOMINGTON — Ewing Manor and the David Davis Mansion will take part in a Christmas at the Mansions tour on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Tours will run from 2-7 p.m. and tickets are $15 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance at AB Hatchery, Casey's Garden Shop, The Garlic Press, Schnucks supermarkets, Hy-Vee, and online at daviddavismansion.org/catm.

Tickets will also be available the day of the event at each location for $20.

The David Davis Mansion will feature the celebration of Christmas during America's Gilded Age from 1870 to 1900, with some of the early holiday traditions before the Civil War. Sallie Davis' wedding will also be highlighted, which was held at the mansion on Dec. 22, 1875.

Ewing Manor will highlight Hazle Buck Ewing's love of nature. There will be holiday decorations featuring natural elements such as pinecones, birch accents, cranberries and fresh floral arrangements.

For more information, contact David Davis Mansion at 309-828-1084 or Ewing Manor at 309-438-6333.