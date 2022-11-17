Chill Factor Bazaar, Fashion Fest set for Dec. 3 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A Chill Factor Holiday Bazaar and Fashion Fest will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at Illinois Wesleyan University.

The all-day event will take place in Young Main Lounge inside the Memorial Center Building, 104 E. University Ave., Bloomington.

The festival will start with an education virtual seminar at 10 a.m.; a holiday shopping bazaar from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; a Michael Jackson-themed dance contest at noon; live music starting at 4 p.m.; a fashion show at 7 p.m.; a women's awards ceremony at 8 p.m.; and a business networking opportunity from 9-11 p.m. There will be vendors and raffle prize giveaways throughout the event as well.

The education seminar will include Afrika Porter, a motivational speaker; Dawn Callahan, a digital marketing expert; Heather Klaus, a tax adviser; Donyetta Jenkins, real estate adviser; and Ceecee, a certified grant writer. There will be a Q&A portion, and pastries and coffee will be served.

Tickets for the seminar are $15, and admission to the bazaar is $10.

The dance contest is $10 for singles, $15 for couples and $25 for groups. Children 11 and under get in free, but must be accompanied by an adult.

The fashion show and awards ceremony is $50 and includes a meal and two drinks.

An all-access pass for the day is $70 and includes a drink.

Wesleyan students will receive 50% off all events throughout the day.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite or at the door the day of the event.

Live music at the event will feature artists Gizelle, Mashavu, MealMan, Alissa and Em Sha'ron, who mainly perform R&B, neo soul and poetry with a hint of hip-hop and comedy.

The awards ceremony will recognize three women, including NAACP President Linda Foster and Illinois State University alum and retired professor Christy Vellella. Vellella's mother was the first Black woman to become a teacher in Bloomington.

The event is presented by ISAIDIT Management & Brick Malone LLC. Malone, a Chicago fashion designer, will be featuring her winter collection during the show.

Contact 219-801-1322 or isaidit.mc@gmail.com for more information.