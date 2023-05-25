BLOOMINGTON — Children's Home & Aid hosted its 2023 Thrive Breakfast at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington.
Over 270 local businesses and community leaders and elected officials attended the breakfast to celebrate 140 years of providing child welfare, youth and parent support, early childhood care and education, and mental health and wellness services throughout Illinois.
Thrive Award winners were also announced at the event, including Dennis and Jan Fries, who won the Community Partner Award; Heartland Bank and Trust, Corporate Partner Award; and Keg Grove Brewing Co., Small Business Award.
A former staff member spoke at the event about losing her 9-month-old child to SIDS and how Brightpoint helped.