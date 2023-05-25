Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BLOOMINGTON — Children's Home & Aid hosted its 2023 Thrive Breakfast at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington.

Over 270 local businesses and community leaders and elected officials attended the breakfast to celebrate 140 years of providing child welfare, youth and parent support, early childhood care and education, and mental health and wellness services throughout Illinois.

The organization unveiled its new name and brand; Children's Home & Aid will now be called Brightpoint.

Thrive Award winners were also announced at the event, including Dennis and Jan Fries, who won the Community Partner Award; Heartland Bank and Trust, Corporate Partner Award; and Keg Grove Brewing Co., Small Business Award.

A former staff member spoke at the event about losing her 9-month-old child to SIDS and how Brightpoint helped.

Visit brightpoint.org for more information.

Who was there? Children’s Home & Aid Thrive Breakfast 2022 John Keck, Jim and Marie Eledge Chris McConnell, Mendy Smith Staci Coussens, Katie Buckley Kelly Schuler, Paula Sweeney Joan Stralow, Suzi Nafziger Lori Hahm, Regina Cason-Collins Jan Murphy, Judi Jacobs Scott Murphy, Al Nathan Scott Henrichs and Mary Bennett-Henrichs Jolene Aldus, Kim Schoenbein Andrea Arduini, Beth Newton Fanya Mojica, Anne McDowell Stacie and John Killian Jim Goldenstein, Jon Sandage, Dan Muller, Don Knapp Gregory Cox, Sara Irmen Cathy Oloffson, Lyn Potts Teri Naour, Julie Koh, Kara Leak Paula Crowley Deneen, Tina Marlett, Katie Klein Emily Janssen, April Garcia, Abby Behrens Melissa Isenburg, Julie Dobski, Tracy Patkunas Lisa Pieper, Jaime Russell Dan Adams, Tony Morstatter Chris McConnell awarding Angie Prang of the DoubleTree by Hilton the Corporate Partner award Stuart Nerby accepting the Small Business Partner Award for Hermes Service & Sales Mendy Smith Featured Speaker Greg Cox