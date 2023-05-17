NORMAL — The Children's Discovery Museum has named Nick Papineau as director of education.

Papineau began the new role Wednesday.

He will help develop relevant curricula, recruit educators to deliver high-quality programs, teach museum staff about changes in education and learning standards, and provide an educational perspective to exhibit design.

The role helps support home school and special needs programming and serves as a liaison with community partners to eliminate duplication of efforts.

Papineau previously worked for Glen Ellyn School District 41 as a science and innovation coordinator and problem-based learning coach. He has more than 10 years of formal education experience, focusing on science and inquiry.

He and his wife, Melanie, and their three children will be relocating from Aurora to the Bloomington-Normal area.

