Children's Discovery Museum hosts 'Day of Play' Saturday

NORMAL — The Children's Discovery Museum in uptown Normal will host its annual Day of Play from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

This free event will offer a variety of activities for families to learn and play together. More than 60 community organizations will be providing free activities.

PNC Bank's sponsorship of the event will bring the PNC Mobile Adventure, a traveling exhibit that promotes early learning. The exhibit offers a dress-up and photo station, coloring and other hands-on tasks.

Additional activities include a bike rodeo, a giant sandbox and interactive demonstrations and dance routines in the Mark R. Peterson Plaza.

Day of Play is part of a nationwide initiative to encourage community partners to help families set aside one day devoted to providing children the opportunity to engage in educational activities.

For more information on the Children's Discovery Museum, visit www.childrensdisvoerymuseum.net.