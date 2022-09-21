Children's Discovery Museum hosts 'Day of Play' Saturday

NORMAL — The Children's Discovery Museum in
uptown Normal will host its annual Day of Play from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
This free event will offer a variety of activities for
families to learn and play together. More than 60 community organizations will be providing free activities.
PNC Bank's sponsorship of the event will bring the PNC Mobile Adventure, a traveling exhibit that promotes early learning. The exhibit offers a dress-up and photo station, coloring and other hands-on tasks.
Additional activities include a bike rodeo, a giant sandbox and interactive demonstrations and dance routines in the Mark R. Peterson Plaza.
Day of Play is part of a nationwide initiative to encourage community partners to help families set aside one day devoted to providing children the opportunity to engage in educational activities.
For more information on the Children's Discovery Museum, visit
www.childrensdisvoerymuseum.net.
Tyler Bain, a park supervisor for the Town of Normal, discusses goals and plans for the butterfly habitat at Underwood Park, a "living lab" intended to provide educational opportunities for the community and resources for pollinators.
Photos: 2022 Cruisin' Uptown Normal event
081522-blm-loc-1cruisin.JPG
A 1955 Crown Victoria with a glass roof, owned by Bernie Miller, 78, of Pontiac, is parked Saturday on North Street in uptown Normal for a car cruise-in event.
Brendan Denison
081522-blm-loc-2cruisin.JPG
Dave Kopsell, right, of Bloomington, gets a close look under the hood of a 1967 Dodge Charger owned by Dave Jones, left, who brought three of his Chargers out to a Saturday cruise-in in uptown Normal.
Brendan Denison
081522-blm-loc-3cruisin.JPG
Stephen Stewart, of Carlock, on Saturday in uptown Normal shines the rims of his dream car: a 1986 Buick Grand National.
Brendan Denison
081522-blm-loc-4cruisin.JPG
Shown is a 1971 Oldsmobile 442-W30, parked Saturday at a cruise-in event in uptown Normal. Owner Jake Bauman, of Goodfield, said he and his wife, Chris Bauman, drove it for their 1973 honeymoon before trading it off in 1977. The married couple reacquired the car last year after finding it on Facebook just 20 miles from their home.
Brendan Denison
081522-blm-loc-5cruisin.JPG
A 1947 Ford Deluxe, owned by Cecil Jones, of Bloomington, is parked on North Street in uptown Normal Saturday as part of a cruise-in organized by the Mid-State Cruisers.
Brendan Denison
081522-blm-loc-6cruisin.JPG
Three of Dave Jones' Dodge Chargers are parked in a row Saturday on East Beaufort Street in uptown Normal.
Brendan Denison
081522-blm-loc-7cruisin.JPG
A silver 1967 Dodge Charger owned by Dave Jones, of Downs, has its engine on display at a Saturday cruise-in event in Normal.
Brendan Denison
081522-blm-loc-8cruisin.JPG
From left, Cindy and Don Kopack with the Mid State Cruisers are the organizers of Saturday's Cruise-In at uptown Normal.
Brendan Denison
081522-blm-loc-10cruisin.JPG
Dave Jones, of Downs, flips through a photo book on Saturday in Normal showing a lifetime of memories made with a 1967 Dodge Charger he purchased at age 19.
Brendan Denison
081522-blm-loc-11cruisin.JPG
A wooden sign placed in a 1971 Oldsmobile at a Saturday car cruise-in event in uptown Normal commemorates a 1973 honeymoon ride taken by Jake and Chris Bauman, of Goodfield.
Brendan Denison
081522-blm-loc-12cruisin.JPG
Michael Asfaw, front center, shows his 3-year-old son Auggie, second from right, a horn on a classic car on Saturday at an uptown Normal cruise-in event.
Brendan Denison
081522-blm-loc-9cruisin.JPG
From left, Chris and Jake Bauman.
Brendan Denison
