Children's Discovery Museum closed next for cleaning, Playla fundraiser

NORMAL — The Children's Discovery Museum will be closed Sept. 11-17 for routine cleaning and to prepare for its annual fundraiser, Playla, on Sept. 15.

“Playla is a one-night-only event that completely transforms the Children’s Discovery Museum,” museum executive director Beth Whisman said in a news release. “It is a chance for grown-ups to enjoy the museum in a radically different way.”

The days leading up to Playla will be spent bringing in special equipment and furnishings to create playful spaces and experiences curated especially for adults.

This year will feature an escape room, a glow-in-the-dark big wheel trike course, a silent disco and a mixology station where guests can make their own ice cream for drinks.

Some of the museum's exhibits will be featured components for the event, while other areas will be redesigned with lighting, high-top tables, glow-in-the-dark décor and more. Each floor will have a cash bar and catered hors d’oeurves from local restaurants.

Food will include offerings from Rob Dob's Restaurant and Bar, Medici, Pizza Payaa, Keg Grove, Rader Farms, Grove Street Bakery, D.P. Dough, Fiala Brothers Brewery, Reality Bites and others.

Tickets will be available for $100 through Sept. 9 at www.ChildrensDiscoveryMuseum.net or by calling the museum during open hours at 309-433-3444. Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the museum.