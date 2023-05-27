Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHENOA — PuppyDo Transformations of Chenoa welcomed the Girl Scouts of Troop 1059 on Saturday to help wash dogs as part of a special fundraiser.

During the four-hour event, Girl Scouts alternated between holding signs outside PuppyDo Transformations to promote the fundraiser and helping out at various grooming stations. By around 3 p.m., about a dozen dogs had been treated or scheduled to be washed.

Carmen Hernandez, owner of PuppyDo Transformations, said her business hosted a similar fundraiser for the Girl Scouts as part of the grand opening of her Veto Street location in March 2021.

During the first fundraiser, there was no blow-drying station set up, so Hernandez said she wanted to step things up this time around.

"We've upped our game and we can actually send (dogs) out that are not dripping," Hernandez said.

Danni Burger, co-leader of Girls Scouts Troop 1059, said her troop decided last fall to try and organize the fundraiser again.

Although timing was the biggest obstacle, Burger said PuppyDo Transformations was able to accommodate. Therefore, the hope is to make the fundraiser a recurring event.

"We're going to try and become annual or biannual or something," Burger said.

Burger said the funds will go toward a big trip over the summer to recognize the Girl Scouts' hard work selling cookies during this past sale. She added that her troop sold more than 4,000 boxes of cookies and has already used the proceeds to give back to local food pantries.

"Now we're trying to treat (the Girl Scouts) for doing such a good job, but we're just a little shy on some of the funds, so it's going to go partly towards the trip and then it also will go towards, if we have enough, horseback riding or other camping overnights, and any badges that they earn," Burger said.

Badges earned by the Girl Scouts cost anywhere from $3 to $5 to print, which Burger said can be a big expense for a troop of 18 girls.

Outside of the fundraiser, the Girl Scouts also participate in a Memorial Day service at the end of May, a Fourth of July parade, camping opportunities and other special events over the summer.

"We try and keep them active over the summer, but just not as busy as the school year, because obviously people are going on vacations and stuff," Burger said.

PHOTOS: Girl Scouts in Central Illinois through the years 1991 Puppets Ton of Food drive Juliette Low Tea Scouts taking orders Uniforms Can do spirit Donations to Dove's Domestic Violence Shelter Jamboree Packing Troop Box Leaders Candle making Girl Scout Camp Camp at Big Creek Park