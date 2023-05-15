BLOOMINGTON — The Champagne British Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 on the lawn of the David Davis Mansion in Bloomington.

The event will feature more than 125 classic British vehicles from across Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri and Iowa. There will also be food and drink vendors as well as music.

The show usually attracts around 1,500 people. The event is sponsored by The Illinois Flat Land British Car Club.

All registered vehicles will be entered into 21 marque-specific classes. Registered participants will vote for the most popular cars. The total number of awards will be based on the number of pre-registered cars.

The event will also celebrate 100 years of MG, the British car company with MG mechanic John Twist.

Visit iflbcc.club/2023-cbcf-overview for more information.

