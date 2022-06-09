 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Chairs 4 Change fundraiser unites local artists, 2 McLean County nonprofits

061022-blm-loc-chairs1

These chairs decorated by Laura Krischel, left, and Doug Johnson are among those to be auctioned during the Chairs4Change fundraiser. While many pieces are available in an online silent auction, these chairs will be auctioned at an event June 17. 

 D. Jack Alkire

BLOOMINGTON — Two nonprofits that work to help families with housing and furniture needs are raising money this month with an auction of over 100 chairs and other items reimagined by local artists. 

The Chairs 4 Change fundraiser, sponsored by Recycling Furniture for Families and Habitat for Humanity of McLean County, includes an online silent auction component as well as the sale of select pieces during a fundraiser Friday, June 17. Bidding and more details are available at bit.ly/Chairs2022.

Recycling Furniture for Families provides free home furnishings to families in need, while Habitat for Humanity helps build houses for families in similar situations. 

Frank Downes, executive director at Recycling Furniture for Families, said the auction fills funding gaps. "We only get a very small portion of our funding through government agencies or state agencies or grants that we've written," he said. "We're just looking for other ways to support our operations." 

The two organizations will share the proceeds evenly, he said. 

Downes said some families do not have beds for their children, and providing that necessity can have lasting impacts. "We've had people come back and say, 'This situation, by me getting a house full of furniture, that I never would have been able to afford, and my kids to be able to get off the floor and have their own bed, really changed our lives around,'" he said. 

061022-blm-loc-chairs3

Frank Downes surveys the warehouse at Recycling Furniture for Families at 515 N. Center Street in downtown Bloomington. The organization helps families obtain necessary home furnishings for free in the local area. 

Downes started the auction in 2017 because he had an excess of single chairs without mates. 

"When a family comes in they normally want four chairs that match," he said. "So we have a lot of these one-off chairs anyway." An employee, inspired by a similar project in Washington state, suggested painting the chairs and selling them in an auction. 

Downes partnered with the YWCA for the next two years before connecting with the auction's current partner, Habitat McLean County.

"Frank called us at Habitat McLean County and said 'Hey, would you guys be willing to do this?'" said Linda Healy, development director for the local Habitat organization. "I've always attended this event, and I have chairs, and I said 'Yeah, this is my favorite event in the community.'"

061022-blm-loc-chairs2

A chair available for auction is painted in the spirit of a Minion from the "Despicable Me" series. 

Healy said the auction will help offset building costs that have increased dramatically in recent years.

"We've been building the same house; it's a two-story house. It's either a three-bedroom or a four-bedroom, and that's dependent upon the size of the family," Healy said. 

Since 2019, Healy said, the building cost has increased from $90,000 to $150,000. 

Both Downes and Healy have high expectations for the auction. "I think the most that I've raised over the years is $10,000, at one event," Downes said.

Doug Johnson, director of the McLean County Arts Center, has helped Habitat build a few houses. He painted and donated one of the featured chairs this year. "I'm not always able to volunteer as I have in the past," he said.

061022-blm-loc-chairs4

Doug Johnson, director of the McLean County Arts Center, donated this to Chairs4Change to be auctioned on June 17 at Hangar Arts Co. in Bloomington, Illinois. "This year, in honor of my wife who loves rabbits, I did the bunny," he said.

"It's a unique opportunity to come up with something that's artistic and still functional," Johnson said. He said the artist turnout has grown every year. "A lot of people want to be makers ... and support this important cause," he said.

Healy said the auction includes home décor this year as well as chairs. "There's only so many chairs that you have room for in your house. And so we expanded it," she said. 

The auction also features furniture painted or decorated by children and adolescents. The catalogue is open for viewing and online bidding. Tickets for the auction are available for pre-purchase at Recycling Furniture for Families or Habitat McLean County, both located downtown Bloomington, or at the door. 

Download PDF Chairs 4 Change flyer
5th annual Chairs4Change benefitting Recycling Furniture for Families and Habitat McLean County. Money will help the organizations operations improving the lives of hundreds in the local community.
