NORMAL — University of Illinois Extension will offer a Certified Food Protection Manager Class this month at Heartland Community College.
The class will meet Wednesday, Sept. 27, and Friday, Sept. 29, in room 3002 of the Workforce Development Center. The first class will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the second day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., which will include the test.
Participants are asked to bring a photo ID on the day of the exam. The program is $125 per person, which includes both sessions. The fee is required for the purchase of materials and the exam.
The class is required every five years for food safety professionals to learn about basic food safety, hygiene, cross-contamination, time and temperature, cleaning and sanitation.
To register, visit
heartland.edu/ContinuingEd or call 309-268-8160.
For accommodations, contact the instructor at 309-663-8306 or
jesmith@illinois.edu.
Clay Jackson
Who was honored? Photos from Heartland's President’s Medallion Awards ceremony
President’s Medallion Honorees Mary and John Penn
President’s Medallion Honorees Larry and Marlene Dietz
President’s Medallion Honorees Jerry and Carole Ringer
President’s Medallion Honoree Bob Brucker
Bob and Julie Dobski, Karen DeAngelis, Cindy Segobiano, visiting Rotarians from India Sukhi and Kirandeep
Julie Dobski, Al Bedell, Dee Frautschi
Mark and Dianna Johnson, Charlotte and Joe Talkington
Merriann and Dave McGee
Sandra and Gordon Bidner
Mary Campbell, Julie Dobski
Roosmarijn and Interim ISU President Andover Tarhule, Julie Dobski
Patty McManus, Chris Downing, Steve MacManus
Peg Doran, Joan Bullard, Janet Hood
John Penn, Mike Matejka, Hank Campbell
Mary and Dennis Feicke
Jerry Ringer, Pat Grogg, Carole Ringer
Jean-Marie Taylor, Jennifer and Stan O’Connor
Alauna McGee, Kym Ammons Scott
Lidia Halder, Wendy West, Raegan Rinchiuso, Larissa McIlvain, Gena Glover
Heartland Community College Vice President, External Relations, Kelli Hill
Crowd enjoys the beautiful night
Heartland Foundation Board Chair Kirk McCullick
Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille
Heartland Board of Trustees vice-chair Janet Hood
President’s Medallion Honoree Jerry Ringer
President's Medallion honoree Carole Ringer
Janet Hood, President’s Medallion honorees Carole and Jerry Ringer, Jim White, HCC President Keith Cornille
President’s Medallion Honoree Marlene Dietz
President’s Medallion Honoree Larry Dietz
Janet Hood, Julie Dobski, President’s Medallion honorees Larry and Marlene Dietz, HCC President Keith Cornille
Janet Hood, Nancy Evans, Bob Brucker, HCC President Keith Cornille
President’s Medallion Honoree John Penn
HCC President Keith Cornille congratulating John Penn
