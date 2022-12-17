Century-old fruitcake makes its way to Bloomington's Ewing Manor

BLOOMINGTON — A 104-year-old fruitcake has found a new home at Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

The vintage fruitcake was given to the historic mansion by Sarah Randolph of Joliet. Anna Fayette Kuhl Herron, Randolph's grandmother, and her aunt, Sarah Kuhl Wallace, baked the fruitcake around Christmastime in 1918 to send to Herron's brother, John Carey Kuhl, who at the time was stationed in Europe during World War I.

But Kuhl returned home to Windsor in Shelby County in 1919, before the fruitcake made it to him, so the Air Force sent it back to Illinois. His sister decided to keep the cake, and it was later passed on to Randolph's mother, and then to Randolph herself.

The family preserved the the fruitcake for all these years by wrapping it in cheesecloth and storing it in a shoebox in their basement. It became a tradition to bring the cake out every Christmas and put it on display.

This year, Randolph — not having anyone else to carry on the tradition, and not wanting to throw the family heirloom away — decided the fruitcake should live on in a museum.

"One of our volunteers, Diane Ahlemeyer, said, 'My friend sent me this picture of this article, they're looking for a home for this fruitcake, and it's over 100 years old. What do you think of us displaying it at Ewing Manor?'" said Toni Tucker, director of the Ewing Cultural Center.

"And I said, 'Oh, sure, that would be fun,' and the next thing I know Diane went to Joliet and picked up the cake and she brought it here. It just happened so fast. I wasn't sure how serious it was, but apparently, it's very serious."

Randolph and her mother both attended Illinois Wesleyan University, so they were familiar with Ewing Manor when looking for a home for the cake. Randolph had asked a few historical societies if they wanted it, but they declined.

"It's more of, you know, a human interest piece with it being sent to a soldier in World War I, made it to Europe and made it back here to Illinois," Tucker said. "Its home has always been Illinois, and I just think that's an interesting sideline. We're the proud owners of it now."

The fruitcake arrived at Ewing Manor Wednesday afternoon and was on display for their last tour of the holiday season on Thursday.

The fruitcake will be part of the manor's holiday season display in future years, and will be available for viewing during those holiday tours. In the meantime, the cake will be stored in an archival box in a temperature-controlled environment, as part of a textile collection.

The manor received the main part of the fruitcake — there were originally three other, smaller, slices that were purposefully cut off to fit into the box that Wallace and Herron sent to Kuhl. The fruitcake weighs approximately 5 pounds.

"I think it's a conversation starter, for sure," Tucker said. "You know, I know fruitcakes have a bad rap. I personally like real fruitcakes, not like from the grocery store, but a baker, so who knows what this would have tasted like."

Randolph, a longtime music teacher, said the fruitcake phenomenon expanded beyond her family when Denise M. Baran-Unland from the Joliet Herald-News reached out to her about various organs she needed to rehome in only eight days' time.

A man named Scott Schwartz had previously interviewed Randolph's mother, Anna Fay Bush, about her own music career and donating items to the Sousa Archives and Center for American Music at the University of Illinois School of Music. While showing her musical items, Bush said, "Would you like to see a World War I fruitcake?" Schwartz, who had worked at the Smithsonian, said he had seen a lot of things, but nothing like that.

So, when the Herald learned about the fruitcake, they asked if they could also do a story about that. Before that, Randolph said the fruitcake was just something fun to show to family and friends.

"I saw the fruitcake as a kid and my aunt used to stick it in her trunk," Randolph recalled. "It was a laugh, a fun memory, thinking of the soldiers and wanting to support them during the war. They were trying to help their brother and the other soldiers.

"When friends and family would come over they would ask, 'Still got that that World War I fruitcake?' It was just one of those crazy things people said."

One of the other original slices of the fruitcake will be rehomed at the Shelby County Historical & Genealogical Society in Shelbyville, the county where the fruitcake was originally made. Randolph is still looking for homes for the other two slices. She said she contacted the Smithsonian but has not heard back yet.

Randolph said she has received calls from all over the country about the fruitcake, and even did an interview with KBEAR radio station in Anchorage, Alaska.

