Central Illinois women take off on first women's Honor Flight this week

BLOOMINGTON — On Wednesday morning, 12 women from Central Illinois will take off from Chicago on Illinois’ first all-female Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

The event was the brainchild of Ginny Narsete, a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant from Lisle, who was concerned that few women were applying for the traditional Honor Flights. While other states have done all-female Honor Flights, Narsete decided it was time for Illinois to do the same.

One of her teammates in planning has been Jill Henry, a retired Lt. Col. Army nurse from Bloomington and the Illinois ambassador for the Military Women’s Memorial.

“I think women will have a lot more fun with a group of women,” Henry said. “They’ll just have different camaraderie and different experiences to talk about. When they see the (Military Women’s Memorial), they’ll see the extent that was taken years ago to record their stories."

Most of all, she hopes the women on the flight will realize how much their service is appreciated.

“Most people, when they think of a veteran, what pops into most people’s mind is a man,” Henry said. But, she added, “Women are changing the face of courage. Women veterans have done extraordinary things. They have found themselves in just as extraordinary positions to do things for their country as men and need to be recognized just as men are.”

This week’s flight will include Central Illinois women from Bloomington-Normal, Champaign, Taylorville and Springfield, to name a few.

Army veteran Kathryn Rutledge of Bloomington served in-country during the Vietnam War, and now serves as commander of the AMVETS in Bloomington. She was in D.C. for the dedication of the Military Women’s Memorial 24 years ago, but has not been back since then.

“I’m anxious to go back and see what’s been done,” she said Sunday. “At the time I was there, a lot of things were still in progress.”

She’s also looking forward to meeting other female veterans and, in fact, has already met a new fellow veteran and Honor Flight attendee in her own city. The two will be sharing a ride to Chicago Midway Airport.

Wednesday will mark Rutledge’s first visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Because of the size of the group, the women will need to split into two groups, with the first group laying a wreath, and the second coming later to see the wreath the others had placed. Henry noted that not all visitors get to lay a wreath, and the wreaths usually are moved soon after being placed.

Narsete and Henry started planning for this trip over two years ago, fundraising and spreading the word to the 150,000 female veterans throughout the state. The original October 2020 trip was sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as soon as they got the OK to fly this year, planning resumed “full steam ahead,” Henry said.

While in D.C., the women will meet with Brigadier General Wilma Vaught, a retired Air Force veteran who grew up in Scottland, Illinois, and spearheaded the creation of the Military Women’s Memorial.

Additionally, two attendees — ages 104 and 99 — will receive special recognition as “living legends.”

“I’m so proud of all these women,” Narsete said. “I see a bunch of trailblazers who stuck it out and did a great job and became mentors to others. A lot of the women on this flight went home, got married, had children, raised families, went to school, had a job. They didn’t get involved in military communities like men do. There was not that camaraderie that men have, and that’s what we want to happen on this flight. We’re all sisters. That’s what’s going to be exciting on this trip, is the war stories we’ll get to tell each other. We always listened to others’ war stories, but we have our own.”

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

