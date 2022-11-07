 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Illinois to view Election Day lunar eclipse

From meteor showers to an early-morning eclipse, here are the top astronomy events to mark on your November calendar.

BLOOMINGTON — Early Tuesday morning before all the votes are cast, amateur astronomers have the chance to spot a full moon and total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025.

"All sorts of things happen," said McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael, noting this is the first time she can recall a full moon on Election Day.

According to an article on NASA.gov, "A total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth casts a complete shadow — called an umbra — over the Moon." 

This happens because the Earth is directly between the sun and the moon for a period of time, so there won't be direct light from the sun illuminating the moon. This will cause the moon to appear red.

An eclipsed moon is always full, but “a lunar eclipse will not occur every time there is a full Moon since the Moon’s orbit is slightly tilted compared to the plane in which Earth orbits the Sun,” according to the National Air and Space Museum.

Earth's shadow has two parts: the umbra, which fully covers the moon, and the penumbra, "the outermost part of the shadow where the light is partially blocked," according to NASA.

"The red color occurs because of the refraction, filtering, and scattering of light by Earth’s atmosphere," according to NASA.

It's the second time this year that viewers can glimpse a total lunar eclipse.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, "Native American and other traditional names for full or new Moons were used to track the seasons." So this moon's full name would be "Full Beaver Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse."

A lunar eclipse happens in three phases: partial eclipse as the moon enters Earth's shadow, total eclipse and a second partial eclipse.

For Central Illinois, it will begin Tuesday morning at 3:09 a.m., reach total eclipse at 4:16 a.m., leave totality at 5:42 a.m. when the moon begins to leave Earth's shadow and end at 6:49 a.m.

No special eye protection is needed to view a lunar eclipse, “unlike solar eclipses (which occur during the daytime). While the lunar eclipse can be observed with the unaided eye, a pair of binoculars or a telescope can enhance the view,” according to NASA.

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

Eclipse Timeline

Tuesday, Nov. 8

  • 3:09 a.m. - moon enters penumbra (partial shadow)
  • 4:16 a.m. - moon enters umbra (total eclipse)
  • 5:42 a.m. - moon leaves umbra (partial shadow)
  • 6:49 a.m. - moon leaves penumbra (eclipse ends)
