BLOOMINGTON — Although concerns linger about proper enforcement, Central Illinois law enforcement leaders say they are prepared to abide by the Illinois Supreme Court's ruling that upheld the constitutionality of eliminating cash bail in the state.

The state Supreme Court issued a 5-2 ruling along party lines Tuesday that determined the cash bail element of the landmark criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act will go into effect in September, nine months after it was set to be implemented.

The ruling comes more than six months after a lower court found the law, also known as the Pretrial Fairness Act, violated the bail and victims' rights clauses of the state constitution. The state Supreme Court stepped in, pausing the reform while agreeing to hear the case.

In the majority opinion, Chief Justice Mary Jane Thesis wrote: "The Illinois Constitution of 1970 does not mandate that monetary bail is the only means to ensure criminal defendants appear for trials or the only means to protect the public. Our constitution creates a balance between the individual rights of defendants and the individual rights of crime victims."

McLean County State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds, who was among the more than 60 county prosecutors who filed a lawsuit in opposition to the legislation, said her office will be prepared for the implementation of the law in 60 days, despite an ongoing shortage of prosecutors.

“This will exacerbate the problem,” she said.

Reynolds said most state’s attorney’s offices had planned to bring in more lawyers to handle added requirements that will accompany the new system.

“With most offices across the state having difficulty (filling positions), this will just add to that,” she said.

Livingston County State’s Attorney Mike Regnier said he was disappointed with the high court's decision and believes this law will have a dangerous effect on public safety in his community.

Regnier's predecessor and current associate judge, Randy Yedinak, was among the prosecutors who joined the complaint challenging the constitutionality of the law.

“I regret the way it was passed in the first place, which was in the middle of the night, and the way it was haphazardly thrown together,” Regnier wrote in an email Tuesday. “Illinois legislators who voted for this law did not have the best interests of Illinois communities in mind.

“However, this is now the law of the land, we must accept the decision of the Court. My office intends to use all the mechanisms in the law that are available to ensure the public and victims are protected.”

Tazewell County State’s Attorney Kevin Johnson said “disappointed but not surprised” was the sum of his reaction to the Supreme Court ruling.

“Regardless of my professional opinion to the contrary, the SAFE-T Act will be implemented” in September, “and I will fulfill my sworn obligation to uphold the law,” Johnson said in a prepared statement. “Fortunately, Tazewell County is well positioned to implement the requirements of the SAFE-T Act and will do everything within our authority and control to protect the law abiding citizens of Tazewell County.”

But not every attorney was expecting the decision.

Adam Ghrist, a criminal defense attorney with the Finegan, Rinker & Ghrist law office in Bloomington, said he was “somewhat surprised” by the ruling Tuesday.

“I thought that the Victims’ Rights Clause claim had substantial merit and could result in the law being held unconstitutional,” he wrote in an email. “Although I do not agree with all of the court’s reasoning, it is very difficult to overturn a law on constitutional grounds because the law has a strong presumption of constitutionality.”

Ghrist said the language of the Victims’ Rights Act involves an “amount of bail,” which can be seen as an indication that bail must be monetary; however, in the majority opinion of the high court, the justices reasoned that the term bail does not have a monetary component.

“In order to do away with monetary bail, they had to wrestle with what bail means,” Ghrist said in an interview Tuesday afternoon. “It’s a hard place to land when it comes to the Victims’ Rights language.”

He noted the dissenting opinion addressed the issues of defining bail without a monetary element.

Ghrist, a former state and federal prosecutor, also noted he had concerns that the changes to Illinois law will not work as well as the federal system, in which cash bail is already not used.

He said the SAFE-T Act does not give judges as much discretion, compared to the federal system, and that “prevents judges from making the best decision for the specific case in front of them.”

Chief Judge Casey Costigan said the 11th Judicial Circuit and its judicial branch partners are reviewing the details of the Supreme Court opinion, having “worked extensively since August 2022 to prepare for the implementation of the SAFE-T Act.”

The Eleventh Judicial Circuit consists of McLean, Ford, Livingston, Logan and Woodford counties.

In a prepared statement, Costigan said judges had been fully prepared for implementation before the state Supreme Court issued a stay on the act on Dec. 31, 2022.

“Following the review of the Act, all judicial offices will be preparing to implement the ruling and the provisions of the Act on September 18, 2023 as provided in the opinion,” he said.

Some local sheriffs have voiced concerns about staffing once the elimination of cash bail goes into effect.

McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane said his office has been preparing for this possibility for months. Officers have been trained on the key differences of enforcement under the SAFE-T Act and weekly meetings have been set up with other county offices and local law enforcement agencies, he added.

Because of staffing shortages, the McLean County Detention Facility has temporarily transferred more than 40 of its inmates to the La Salle County Jail. Although Lane said he expects the move to provide some relief to McLean County's inmate population, he previously stated that the inmate transfers likely will remain in effect for another couple of months.

"I'm not sure exactly how many inmates will qualify to be released," Lane said. "That would have to be reviewed by the state's attorney's office and they'll let me know."

DeWitt County Sheriff Mike Walker echoed other law enforcement officials, saying, “I think (the decision) was expected just simply because of the political climate in Illinois. I don’t think anybody in law enforcement or prosecution or who follows this is surprised by (the ruling).”

Walker’s chief concern was that the new system would hurt counties financially — not because defendants won’t have to post cash to leave jail, he said, but because it could strain county offices after hours and on the weekends. He said the change is going to cause staffing issues and require guards to be posted at the courthouses on the weekends.

Walker said this could also cause undue stress to potential victims.

“Not only do we have to take them (the defendants) to court or hold court, but the victim has the right to be in court,” he said.

Still, Walker was sympathetic to the spirit of the change.

“I understand the logic behind some of this. There are situations where people are held in jail on minor crimes and they can't get out,” Walker said.

In an emailed response Tuesday, Livingston County Sheriff Ryan Bohm provided the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association’s statement from Executive Director Jim Kaitschuk regarding the ruling, that said the sheriffs were “extremely disappointed” by the ruling, but it was not unexpected.