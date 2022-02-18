Central Illinois Scouts participate in first aid rally

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Illinois Scouts participated in a first aid rally in Mackinaw last weekend, hosted by the W.D. Boyce Council.

MACKINAW — Central Illinois Scouts participated in a first aid rally in Mackinaw last weekend.

The rally was hosted by the W.D. Boyce Council and put scouts against one another to demonstrate their knowledge of first aid skills, which is a core skill in scouting.

Rally 135.jpg

Central Illinois Scouts participated in a first aid rally in Mackinaw last weekend, hosted by the W.D. Boyce Council.

The scouts were broken up into groups based on experience level to compete for top honors.

Scenarios involved live action role playing with scenarios that could happen at home or outdoor settings, including ax wounds, broken bones, cuts and bruises, blood spurting from a wound, burns and an arrow in a volunteer's leg.

Rally 263.jpg

Central Illinois Scouts participated in a first aid rally in Mackinaw last weekend, hosted by the W.D. Boyce Council.

The groups were judged based on their response to each scenario, including securing the scene, calling 911 and applying the appropriate first aid depending on the situation.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

