Central Illinois Scouts participate in first aid rally

MACKINAW — Central Illinois Scouts participated in a first aid rally in Mackinaw last weekend.
The rally was hosted by the W.D. Boyce Council and put scouts against one another to demonstrate their knowledge of first aid skills, which is a core skill in scouting.
The scouts were broken up into groups based on experience level to compete for top honors.
Scenarios involved live action role playing with scenarios that could happen at home or outdoor settings, including ax wounds, broken bones, cuts and bruises, blood spurting from a wound, burns and an arrow in a volunteer's leg.
The groups were judged based on their response to each scenario, including securing the scene, calling 911 and applying the appropriate first aid depending on the situation.
