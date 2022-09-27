 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Illinois Regional Airport named Primary Airport of the Year

Central Illinois Regional Airport 1 060922.JPG (copy)

Planes sit at Central Illinois Regional Airport on June 10. 

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois Regional Airport has been named the Primary Airport of the Year by the Illinois Department of Transportation. 

The honor was presented Tuesday during the Illinois Public Airports Association Fall Conference in Galena. The year's best reliever airport, general aviation airport, reliever airport, private airport and heliport also were recognized.

“Aviation is vital to our state’s economy and a pillar of our multimodal system that makes us the North American transportation hub we are today,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a statement. “Our aviation partners support a variety of industries and make numerous contributions to enhance the quality of life in Illinois. We present these awards as tokens of recognition and gratitude for their efforts.”

Facilities were selected based on their accomplishments, including a strong commitment to customer safety and satisfaction and an outstanding partnership with IDOT.

The OSF Level I Trauma helicopter now flies out of a new hangar at CIRA in Bloomington.
