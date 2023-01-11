Central Illinois Regional Airport among those affected by FAA outage

BLOOMINGTON — While a Federal Aviation Administration computer outage led to thousands of flight delays and cancellations across the U.S., only two flights were affected in Bloomington.

Carl Olson, director of the Central Illinois Regional Airport, said the airport was notified of the FAA problems around 6:30 a.m. At that time, a ground stop was issued due to the failure of the Notice to Air Missions system, which contains information essential to flight operations.

"What that means is in our case, our Atlanta flight had already gotten off the ground but our Chicago and Dallas flights ended up taking delays," Olson said. "Once the ground stop was lifted, those flights were cleared and off they went."

As of 10 a.m., the flights had taken off, and all flights scheduled to depart in the afternoon appeared to be on time. The lobby was devoid of passengers.

"There was never any safety concerns," Olson said. "There was never any issues or problems or challenges other than creating a delay to start the day."

Other areas were not so lucky: Nationally, nearly 5,000 flights were delayed and almost 900 had been cancelled by around 10 a.m.

The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said Wednesday morning that he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate.

Whatever the cause, the outage showed the world how dependent its largest economy is on air travel, and how dependent air travel is on an antiquated computer system called the Notice to Air Missions System, or NOTAM.

Before commencing a flight, pilots are required to consult NOTAMs, which list potential adverse impacts on flights, from runway construction to the potential for icing. The system used to be telephone-based, with pilots calling dedicated flight service stations for the information, but has moved online.

The Central Illinois Regional Airport offers nonstop flights to Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit, Denver, Orlando and Tampa American Airlines, Delta and Frontier. Seasonal service to parts of Florida also are available through Allegiant.

In 2019, CIRA had 213,044 enplanements and 208,475 deplanements. As of September 2022, passenger traffic was at about 87% of its 2019 levels.

This story will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed.