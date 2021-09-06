Central Illinois plans events to commemorate 9/11 anniversary

BLOOMINGTON — This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2001.
Central Illinois groups have planned a number of events to remember and honor lives lost. Here's a list of those scheduled across the region.
MEMORIAL STAIR CLIMB
9/11 virtual memorial stair climb of the 110 stories climbed by first responders.
Complete your climb between Sept. 6 and Sept. 10
324 Main St., Peoria
9/11 MEMORIAL AND STAIR CLIMB
20th anniversary Memorial and Stair Climb. There will be a memorial flag garden and stairwells will be open for those who wish to participate.
9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10
Hampton By Hilton, Decatur
EL PASO CORN FESTIVAL 2021
A tribute to our heroes of America. 9/11 theme and parade.
Sept. 9-Sept. 11
149 W. 1st. St., El Paso
MEMORIAL SERVICE COMMEMORATING 9/11
Will begin with flyover, weather permitting, followed by firefighter's ceremony, police and ending with a flag holding and presentation, rifle salute by the American Legion Honor Guard, Taps and bagpipes.
Noon, Sept. 11
Firemen's Memorial, Northeast corner Miller Park, Bloomington
2021 RED WHITE AND BLUE RALLY
Opening ceremony flag posting by VFW Post 454. Local firemen, police and first responders will meet in great camaraderie in a softball tournament. 92.9 radio will provide support and promotion on its broadcast for the event. Free activities all day for kids and adults.
All day Sept. 11
The Corn Crib Stadium, Normal
RIDE TO REMEMBER 9/11 20TH ANNIVERSARY
A memorial parade to remember the victims of the 9/11 attacks.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 11
Begins at Hall's Harley-Davidson and ends with a ceremony at the State Capitol, Springfield
ILLINOIS VALLEY STRIDERS 9/11 MEMORIAL 9.11K RUN/WALK
The Illinois Valley Striders second annual run to honor 9/11.
9:11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 11
Glen Oak Park, North Prospect Road, Peoria
'SEPTEMBER 11, 2001: THE DAY THAT CHANGED THE WORLD'
View a film highlighting first-person accounts of the attacks and their aftermath in real-time through an interactive live chat with memorial and museum staff. View poster display with archival photos and images of artifacts from the museums' collection.
10-11 a.m. Sept. 11
Peoria Public Library Main, 107 NE. Monroe St., Peoria
CRUISE 11 TO REMEMBER 9/11
A car and motorcycle show to benefit Help 4 Heroes Fund.
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 12
Coziahr Harley Davidson, 150 W. Marion Ave., Forsyth
9.11K RACE TO COMMEMORATE 9/11
Hosted by Lincoln Park District. Proceeds benefit Central Illinois Veterans Commission constructing houses for homeless veterans.
8:30 a.m. race; 9 a.m. walk, 10:15 a.m. ceremony, Sept. 11
Broadway Street & 1400 Railer Way, Lincoln
9/11 DECATUR MEMORIAL 20th ANNIVERSARY
Members and non-members can reserve a stair climber for a one-hour time slot in the Mattoon Area Family YMCA app or by calling the Mattoon Y at 217-234-9494 or the Neal Center Y in Toledo at 217-235-2500.There is no fee for members and a $5 fee for non-members.
7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 11
Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neil Center YMCA in Toledo
9/11 MEMORIAL RIDE
Honor first responders with a ride from Coziahr Harley Davidson to the 9/11 Memorial in Nelson Park near the Beach House restaurant.
6 p.m.
Coziahr Harley Davidson, 150 W. Marion Ave., Forsyth