BLOOMINGTON — With the 2023-24 school year quickly approaching, it is time to make sure students are up to date on their immunizations.

The McLean County Health Department offers children's immunization appointments from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are offered year round and can be made by calling 309-888-5455.

"We no longer offer a Saturday clinic, but for the month of August, every single Monday we offer a late clinic to help with immunizations for back to school," said Public Affairs Coordinator Marianne Manko. "They are available from 10:15 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on the 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th."

Preschool and kindergarten students must have DTap, polio, Hib, Hepatitis B, MMR, varicella and pneumococcal immunization records signed by a doctor.

Sixth grade students must have a complete immunization record signed by a health care provider, including DTap and meningitis immunizations.

Twelfth grade students need proof of receiving two meningitis vaccinations, with the first dose received on or after the 11th birthday and the second dose received on or after the 16th birthday. Only one dose is required if the first dose was received at 16 years old.

According to the MCHD website, all Illinois children in kindergarten and grades two and six must have an oral health examination. MCHD offers a children's dental clinic from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Dental appointments can be made by calling 309-888-5479.

MCHD can immunize all children, including those with private or public health insurance, and those without health insurance. Proxy forms can be found at mcleanil.gov. The form must be printed out and signed, and the proxy must bring an ID.

"The online Proxy form allows a person who is not the guardian to bring the child in for an immunization," Manko said.

Though the MCHD does not offer physicals, they are available at Chestnut Family Health Center, Carle BroMenn Family Health Clinic and the Carle BroMenn Outpatient Center.

Those who need a copy of their children's immunization records can obtain one at dph.illinois.gov/vaxverify.html.

Other area counties

The Livingston County Health Department is taking immunization appointments on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month; call 815-844-7174.

For immunization appointments at the Dewitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department, call 217-935-3427 or 217-762-7911. Children who are not fully insured are still eligible for vaccines.

The Logan County Department of Public Health offers vaccine clinics from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 217-735-2317 to make an appointment.

The Tazewell County Health Department offers children's vaccine clinics from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. TB tests are not given on Thursdays. Call 309-929-0294 to make an appointment.

The Woodford County Health Department is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Vaccine appointments can be made by calling 309-467-3064.

The Ford County Health Department is hosting a back-to-school immunization clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at 235 N. Taft St., Paxton. The clinic is for those ages 18 and younger and for those with or without insurance. Appointments are available, but walk-ins will also be accepted. Call 217-379-9281 to make an appointment.

Treats and school supplies will be available at the Ford County clinic while supplies last. Each child will be entered to win a bookbag.

