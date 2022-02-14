Central Illinois author receives Mom's Choice Award for book series

Local author receives Mom's Choice Award for book series

BLOOMINGTON — The Mom's Choice Awards named all four published books in the Tower of Light Series by Allen Brokken among the best in family-friendly media, products and services.

The MCA evaluation process uses a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.

The testing samples of Towers of Light will now be donated to schools, libraries, hospitals and nonprofit organizations.

Visit towersoflight.net, MomsChoiceAwards.com or allenbrokkenauthor.com/blog for more information.

TSA Precheck enrollment event planned at at CIRA

BLOOMINGTON — The Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal will hold a TSA Precheck expedited screening program Feb. 14-18.

The enrollment event hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday that week only in conference room 3 on the second level of the terminal building at 3201 CIRA Drive, Bloomington.

TSA PreCheck helps identify low-risk air travelers for a more efficient screening experience, according to a news release from the airport. PreCheck travelers are not required to remove their shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, light outerwear or belts.

Applicants are encouraged to enroll ahead of time by visiting identogo.com/precheck and selecting "Start Application Now" and then "Apply Now." Steps 1 through 4 should be filled out. At step 4, the location should be put in as Bloomington, and you will need to choose "Pop-Up: Central Illinois Regional Airport." Then select "Next" at the bottom of the screen and choose an appointment time.

Walk-ins will be accepted during the event as well.

Applicants will need to bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation such as a U.S. Passport or birth certificate and a driver's license. However, if you have a valid U.S. passport, that is all you will need.

The application process will be completed on site with fingerprints for a background check and an $85 application fee for five years of service.

Visit cira.com for more information.

YMCA names new director of sports

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal YMCA announced Beth Mosier as the new director of sports.

Mosier has been working with the YMCA since April 2019, working in member services and youth sports programming.

Mosier began her new role as sports director on Feb. 7 and will work to further develop youth sports to better serve the Bloomington-Normal community.

